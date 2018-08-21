Wholesale Sales Down in June

Wholesale sales declined 0.8% in June to just over $63 billion according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

The drop came as the motor vehicle and parts sub-sectors saw sales drop 1.9% to $10.9 billion.

The miscellaneous subsector fell 2.2% to $8.2 billion on lower sales in the agricultural supplies industry.

Overall, Statistics Canada says sales were down in five of the seven sub-sectors tracked, accounting for 71% of total wholesale sales.

Wholesale sales in volume terms fell 1.1%.

