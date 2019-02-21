Wholesale Sales Up 0.3% in December

CBJ — Wholesale sales were up 0.3% in December to $63.1 billion with the gains mainly attributed to the automotive industry and several key subsectors.

The December increase was a welcome turnaround to end the calendar year following a 1.1% drop in November.

Sales were up in four of the seven subsectors, representing almost 65% of the total wholesale sales.

Sales in the automotive and parts subsector were up 3.7%; the subsectors were up by an even 2%.

Wholesale sales increased 0.3% in volume.

