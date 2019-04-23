Wholesale Sales Up

CBJ — Wholesale sales posted their third consecutive monthly gain, increasing 0.3% to $63.7 billion in February.

Figures compiled by Statistics Canada reveal that wholesale sales gains were led by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector, which rose nearly 10% to $11.6 billion.

Excluding the subsector, wholesale sales fell 1.5%. Only two of seven subsectors advanced.

The building material and supplies subsector fell 5.3% to $8.8 billion, while the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector dropped 1.3% to $13.1 billion in February.

