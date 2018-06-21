Wholesale Sales Up

CBJ — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales gained 0.1% to $63.1 billion in April.

The small increase came as gains in machinery, equipment and supplies and the food, beverage and tobacco sub-sectors were offset by a drop in the motor vehicle and parts sub-sector.

The agency says wholesale sales in volume terms were unchanged.

Sales were up in three of the seven sub-sectors.

The machinery, equipment and supplies sub-sector climbed 2.3% to $13.0 billion, while the food, beverage and tobacco sub-sector rose 1.9% to $12.1 billion.

The motor vehicle and parts sub-sector fell 4.0% to $11.5 billion.

@CanBizJournal