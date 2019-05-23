Wholesale Trade Up 1.4%

CBJ — Wholesale sales rose 1.4% to $64.1 billion in March.

The growth came as sales gained in six of the seven subsectors, accounting for 82% of total wholesale sales.

The building material and supplies subsector gained 4.5% to $9 billion in March, while the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector rose just under 3% to $13.5 billion.

The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector was the lone group to fall as it decreased 2% to $11.3 billion. Excluding the subsector, wholesale sales were up 2.2% in March.

Wholesale sales in volume terms rose 1% in March.

