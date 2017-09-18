TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – September 18, 2017) – In an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, industry expert Joe Lipari, Director of Cloud Products at Systech International will discuss a holistic approach towards designing and achieving a successful Track and Trace solution.

Global pharmaceutical serialization and corresponding track and trace regulations are being phased in. These regulations go far beyond just putting a serial number on a box. They have complicated and significant reporting and track and trace guidelines that must be followed to not just ensure compliance, but to ensure entry to the market at all.

Serial number management, end-to-end supply chain tracking, comprehensive reporting and other elements make the simple concept of Track and Trace something much more complex.

For more information about this complimentary event, visit: Why Track and Trace Isn’t Just Tracking and Tracing: Best Practices for Implementing a Solution That Works

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/15/11G145525/Images/Systech_Logo_FullColorTagline_(1)-1d170dbcc8e78275be7f4df25fc4c55a.jpg