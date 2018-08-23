Wickenheiser Joins Leafs

CBJ — Canadian women’s hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser has been hired for a front-office job with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 40-year-old Wickenheiser has been given the title of assistant director of player development after recently attending the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach.

A native of Shaunavon, Sask., Wickenheiser won four Olympic gold medals with Canada and retired from competition last year as the all-time leading score for the Canadian national team.

The Leafs also announced Scott Pellerin has been elevated to senior director of player development and that Stephane Robidas will serve as director of player development.

Noelle Needham and Victor Carneiro have been hired as amateur scouts.

