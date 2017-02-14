Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Widen Unveils Workflow, an Online Proofing and Work Management Solution Widen Unveils Workflow, an Online Proofing and Work Management Solution Widen Unveils Workflow, an Online Proofing and Work Management Solution RecommendedYingde Gases held constructive and friendly meetings with Air Products’ chairman to explore ways to cooperate in order to reflect the Company’s true investment valueTrump and Trudeau Meet in WashingtonWiden Unveils Workflow, an Online Proofing and Work Management Solution