Wildflower Enters Distribution Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wildflower Marijuana Inc. (CSE:SUN) (FWB:RSP) (“Wildflower” or the “Company”) entered into a Procurement and Transfer of Goods Agreement with one of California’s largest distributors through its licensed partner. As part of this agreement, Wildflower has entered into a Marketing Program Agreement to support sales. The structure of this arrangement is in order to comply with California regulations and replaces the previous agreement through which King products were being distributed.

The agreement contemplates the future sale of Wildflower branded products as soon as available within the regulated market.

With the acquisition of the multiple California licenses announced on March 19, 2018, Wildflower will have the ability to manufacture its products in Los Angeles and sell through one of the largest distributors in California.

Wildflower CEO, William MacLean stated, “We are pleased to have navigated the complex California regulatory requirements and finalized our distributor arrangement as this now paves the way for future purchase orders for King and Wildflower products. This distribution, combined with the ability to manufacture, will allow Wildflower to gain further market penetration into the world’s largest regulated cannabis market.”

About Wildflower Marijuana Inc.

Wildflower is a cannabis company focused on developing and designing branded cannabis products. Wildflower sells its CBD+ products online and to retailers throughout the US and also produces and markets its THC products in regulated cannabis jurisdictions.

