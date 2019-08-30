Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | William Thomas Digital expands marketing technology leadership with the addition of Bob Sybydlo in the role of Director, Marketing Automation Solutions William Thomas Digital expands marketing technology leadership with the addition of Bob Sybydlo in the role of Director, Marketing Automation Solutions CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedEVOLUTION BNK receives final GMP license for its facility in Pavia, Italy and Elixxer Ltd. also announces related party loanEVOLUTION BNK receives final GMP license for its facility in Pavia, Italy and Elixxer Ltd. also announces related party loanBombardier Business Aircraft USA Maintenance and Operations Conference 2019 Highlights New Products, Miami Service Centre Progress