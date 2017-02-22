Winnebago Industries Appoints John Murabito to Its Board of Directors

FOREST CITY, IA–(Marketwired – February 22, 2017) – Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading United States recreation vehicle manufacturer, today announced the appointment of John Murabito to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2017. Murabito will also sit on the Human Resources Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board.

Murabito is the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), a global health insurance company with 2016 annual revenues of approximately $39 billion. Other roles Murabito has held include Chief Human Resources Officer at Monsanto Company and Group Vice President, Human Resources for Frito-Lay, Inc., a division of PepsiCo.

“We welcome Mr. Murabito to the Board and look forward to the insight he will provide to further our newly refreshed vision for Winnebago Industries,” said Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer. “John is a highly accomplished global executive, and will certainly provide valued counsel as to how Winnebago can strengthen its overall talent management processes, leverage our well-known brands in the marketplace, and profitably drive growth across an increasingly diverse portfolio.”

“With a great deal of expertise in human resources and his diversified experience spanning a number of different industries, Mr. Murabito will provide a unique voice as our Board and Executive Leadership Teams work together to improve our end customers overall experience,” said Bob Chiusano, Chairman of the Board of Winnebago Industries. “Establishing great customer experiences ultimately will result in long-term value for our shareholders.”

Murabito received an M.A. in Industrial Relations from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, and a B.A. in Economics from Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois.

