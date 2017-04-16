Winnipeg Veterinarian Sherbrook Animal Hospital Raising Awareness About Heartworm and Lyme Disease Prevention in Pets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As spring gets into gear, Winnipeg veterinarian Sherbrook Animal Hospital would like to remind pet owners about the risks of heartworm and Lyme disease. April is Heartworm Awareness Month, making it the perfect time to have a discussion about its risk factors and prevention. Tick season is also ramping up, bringing with it a higher risk of Lyme disease.

The testing of these diseases can be started in March. Sherbrook Animal Hospital can provide Idexx 4Dx blood tests along with important preventative medications and treatments to help protect pets against ticks, heartworms, fleas and other harmful pests.

Heartworm is an extremely serious and potentially deadly condition that can strike dogs and cats. It’s caused by heartworms that can be spread by getting bit from an infected mosquito. Heartworms reside in the heart as well as the lungs and associated blood vessels. This can lead to heart failure, severe lung disease, and organ damage. In the early stages of heartworm, there can be few if any symptoms. However, later signs include lethargy, fatigue, persistent cough, reduced appetite, swollen belly, and weight loss. As it progresses, pets can be prone to organ failure.

Dogs are at risk for contracting Lyme disease through infected ticks. Common side effects include a fever and joint swelling. Because symptoms may take months to appear, prevention is the best course of action. If the disease manifests, it should be treated as soon as possible.

Dr. Harvinder Hirkewal says, “Being proactive about heartworm and Lyme disease prevention and treatment is crucial to your pet’s health and quality of life.”

Winnipeg veterinarian, Sherbrook Animal Hospital, carries Heartgard Plus chewable tablets for treating and preventing heartworm. Advantix applied monthly offers flea and tick control to help prevent Lyme disease. A Lyme disease vaccine is also available.

Sherbrook Animal Hospital is located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Those in the public who would like to learn more or who want to book an appointment for their pet may do so by calling (204) 774-3544. Additional information about the practice is also available at the Sherbrook Animal Hospital website at http://sherbrookanimalhospital.com/.

CONTACT: Sherbrook Animal Hospital 399 Sherbrook Street Winnipeg, Manitoba R3B 2W7 (204) 774-3544