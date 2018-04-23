Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Winter Drilling at the Sprite Zone Bog Adds 2 Km of Strike Length: 8.36 g/t Au over 6 m, 7.12 g/t Au over 4 m and 1.12 g/t Au over 40 m, Valentine Lake Gold Camp, Newfoundland Winter Drilling at the Sprite Zone Bog Adds 2 Km of Strike Length: 8.36 g/t Au over 6 m, 7.12 g/t Au over 4 m and 1.12 g/t Au over 40 m, Valentine Lake Gold Camp, Newfoundland RecommendedAbba Medix Receives its License to Produce Cannabis OilAbraPlata Files Diablillos Silver-Gold Project PEA ReportAVIS : Le CN divulguera ses résultats financiers et d’exploitation du premier trimestre de 2018 le 23 avril 2018