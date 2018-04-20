Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | With Cannabis legalization commencing in 2018, NORML Canada declares the greatest victory of its 40 year history With Cannabis legalization commencing in 2018, NORML Canada declares the greatest victory of its 40 year history RecommendedWith Cannabis legalization commencing in 2018, NORML Canada declares the greatest victory of its 40 year historyCanadian World Fund Limited Announces Amount of Cash Consideration to be received per Share under Plan of ArrangementAuryn Resources Appoints Natasha Frakes as Manager of Corporate Communications