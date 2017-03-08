With Commonwealth of Massachusetts Grant, Haley & Aldrich Conducts Lean Workforce Training for Local Companies

BURLINGTON, MA–(Marketwired – March 08, 2017) – Haley & Aldrich, an engineering and environmental consulting firm, will conduct Lean training workshops at no cost for local businesses beginning this month through a Direct Access Training grant awarded by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Office of Labor and Workforce Development. Through the training, workshop attendees will learn Lean principles and tools, which when applied, help organizations remove obstacles and create value by better understanding customers, optimizing processes, improving team performance, and developing talent.

Beginning in March 2017 and continuing through June 2018, the company will offer four Lean courses for construction and facilities management organizations in Massachusetts.

“We are very excited that the Commonwealth has given us the opportunity to help local businesses start their own Lean journeys,” said Nick Masci, Lean Trainer and Lean Black Belt at Haley & Aldrich. “Lean is a powerful, collaborative practice that enables organizations to improve their effectiveness and value to internal and external stakeholders.”

Haley & Aldrich clients that have participated in Lean training programs in the past have gained critical value in the areas of employee engagement and empowerment, and operations. “Lean training is the most transformative experience in the history of our company,” said Clifford Cort, President of Triumph Modular.

“Working with Haley & Aldrich over the past year and learning the Lean construction tools they are teaching us has had a major impact throughout our organization,” said Amy Thompson West, Director of Program Development at Tocci Building Corporation. “A significant number of staff, ranging from field laborers to project executives, are tackling improvement initiatives that are changing how we win and execute work. It is a transformative and exciting time here at Tocci.”

The grant enables Haley & Aldrich to provide free training to more than 100 total participants in four Lean courses: Lean Fundamentals, Visual Workplace, Lean for Construction Professionals, and Lean for Capital Planning and Facility Operations. After completing Lean Fundamentals, participants will receive a Lean White Belt Certification, while participants in either the Visual Workplace, Lean for Construction Professionals, or Lean for Capital Planning and Facility Operations will receive a Lean Yellow Belt Certification, conferred by Haley & Aldrich. The courses will be conducted at Haley & Aldrich’s Boston office.

The Workforce Training Fund aims to promote job growth, job retention, and increased opportunities and wages for workers by increasing business productivity and competitiveness for Massachusetts businesses. The fund awarded over $1.28 million in grants — known as the Direct Access Program — to 12 organizations, covering the entire cost of training employees from Massachusetts businesses of all sizes.

For more information on the course offerings and registration, visit info.haleyaldrich.com/lean-workshop-series.

About the Direct Access Training Grant

This Direct Access Training Grant is funded by a Workforce Training Fund grant through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. The grant program is administered by Commonwealth Corporation.

About Haley & Aldrich

Haley & Aldrich, Inc., is committed to delivering the value our clients need from their capital, operations, and environmental projects. Our one-team approach allows us to draw from our 600 engineers, scientists, and constructors in nearly 30 offices for creative collaboration and expert perspectives. Since our founding in 1957, we have one goal in all we do: deliver long-term value efficiently, no matter how straightforward or complex the challenge.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/haleyaldrich

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/haley-&-aldrich