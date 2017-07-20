Wolters Kluwer Expands Simplifi 797 Functionality to Create a Turnkey USP 800 Compliance Solution Focused on Safe Management of Hazardous Drug Compounding

BELLEVUE, WA–(Marketwired – Jul 20, 2017) – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today the further expansion of functionality within Simplifi 797®, creating a turnkey USP 800 solution that addresses important employee education and safety needs to ensure safe compounding of hazardous drugs. These enhancements mean facilities can now rely on a single solution to ensure staff and patient safety, maximize pharmacy operational efficiencies, and guide proper handling and storage of sterile compounded preparations.

A web-based quality management solution, Simplifi 797 simplifies and automates USP 797 and 800 compliance processes, including the risk management and quality assurance practices necessary for a safe and efficient sterile compounding environment where the potential for errors is minimized. It now also includes policies and procedures, training and competency evaluations, customizable National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) drug formulary and employee hazardous drug risk acknowledgement — everything compounding facilities need to increase staff and patient safety throughout the hazardous drug compounding process.

“Failure to adhere to standards increases not only the potential for creating an unsafe work environment wherein employees risk exposure to hazardous drugs, but also increases preventable incidents that can endanger patients,” said David A. Del Toro, President & CEO of Clinical Software Solutions at Wolters Kluwer. “Simplifi 797 helps prevent these issues by facilitating the ongoing compliance with USP 800 requirements for training, procedures and documentation, making it an essential to staff and patient safety and risk mitigation.”

For more information on Simplifi 797, visit www.simplifi797.com.

