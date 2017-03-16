Woodrose Ventures Corporation Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) -

Woodrose Ventures Corporation (TSX VENTURE:WRS.H) (“Woodrose” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on March 15, 2017. Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and shareholders approved the Company’s new 10% rolling stock option plan. In addition, Darren Devine, Darryl Cardey, John Burdiga, Helen Ko and Danica Topolewski were elected as directors of the Company.

A total of 4,282,694 common shares were represented at the Annual General Meeting, representing 23.03% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date.

