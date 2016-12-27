“Working Harder in School” and “Better Managing Money” Among Teens’ Top New Year’s Resolutions, According to Junior Achievement USA Survey

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO–(Marketwired – December 27, 2016) – With 2017 nearly upon us, it’s time to make New Year’s resolutions! Some teens have already gotten a jumpstart. According to a survey of 500 U.S. teens, conducted by Junior Achievement USA and ORC International, more than 1 in 4 teens (27%) who are planning to make a New Year’s resolution consider working harder in school a top priority in 2017. The survey of 13-to-17-year-olds revealed that 1 in 5 teens (18%) want to make saving money/learning to better manage money their New Year’s resolution.

“Many see the New Year as a fresh start. It’s encouraging that many teens see improving academic performance and better understanding money among the top resolutions for the coming year,” said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. “It’s very important that teens are wanting to take these steps and seeking the resources to do so.”

Other top New Year’s resolutions included losing weight/being more fit (23%), eating healthier (11%), and appreciating family/friends more (11%). Ten percent weren’t sure.

Methodology

This report presents the findings of an Opinion Research Corporation’s Youth CARAVAN survey conducted among a sample of 500 13-17 year olds. Respondents for this survey are selected from among those who have volunteered to participate in online surveys and polls. Because the sample is based on those who initially self-selected for participation, no estimates of sampling error are calculated.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.