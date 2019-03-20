Thursday, March 21, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | World Class Announces CSE Listing, Appointment of Corporate Secretary, and Grant of Stock Options and Warrants

World Class Announces CSE Listing, Appointment of Corporate Secretary, and Grant of Stock Options and Warrants

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
CSE: 2019-0326 – New Listing – Cansortium Inc. (TIUM.U and TIUM.WT.U)
Aquilini GameCo Inc. Completes $25,000,200 Financing to Acquire Esports Business