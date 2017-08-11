World-Class Medical Affairs: The Top 3 Changes Thought Leaders Want from Interactions with MSLs

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC–(Marketwired – August 11, 2017) – New industry research on global medical affairs teams found that the top three changes key opinion leaders (KOLs) desire from medical science liaisons (MSLs) are knowing the right person to contact, better communication and having fewer contact points.

Data collected and analyzed by business intelligence firm Cutting Edge Information revealed that the largest percentage of key opinion leaders (KOLs) — 42% — want to know the right person to contact and their contact information. In this instance, KOLs want a more direct line of communication with the person who can solve their problems

The study, Elevate Key Opinion Leader Relationships: Analyzing Direct Thought Leader Feedback to Enrich MSL Interactions, also found that with 31% of surveyed KOLs, the second most frequently selected change that they would like is improving planning and communication.

Additionally, having fewer contact points also is an issue for some key opinion leaders; 16% of surveyed KOLs would like to see this changed.

“Determining how to optimize thought leader interactions can drastically impact the success of individual products and companies overall,” said Matthew Doscher, research analyst at Cutting Edge Information. “But at the end of the day, the goal of all MSL teams is to continually better their methods in order to provide the most valuable experience possible to KOLs.”

Elevate Key Opinion Leader Relationships: Analyzing Direct Thought Leader Feedback to Enrich MSL Interactions, available at https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product/key-opinion-leader-relationships/, explores desired qualities for MSLs and changes that thought leaders would like to see to help increase the value of these interactions. This report features thought leaders’ unblinded company rankings for comparison between how external experts view MSL teams from Top 20 and Top 50 pharmaceutical companies.

This report is designed to help medical affairs executives:

Learn best practices to improve individual MSL interactions with thought leaders

Determine what KOLs want to gain from MSL interactions

Identify key qualities and characteristics of the ideal MSL

Decipher ways to increase company-wide MSL team support

For more information on Cutting Edge Information’s medical affairs research, please visit https://www.cuttingedgeinfo.com/product-category/medical-affairs/.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/8/7/11G143798/Images/August_11_2017_-_PH240_-_World-Class_Medical_Affai-2af6165bd400962eb336758f2f97d433.jpg