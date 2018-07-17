Tuesday, July 17, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | World Economy Should Grow 3.9%

World Economy Should Grow 3.9%

IMF logo blue smaller

CBJ — Despite ongoing economic trade wars perpetuated by the U.S. government and also increased oil prices, the International Monetary Fund is keeping its overall forecast for global economic expansion unchanged at 3.9% per cent this year.

While the global forecast appears rosier than expected, the IMF is downgrading the outlook for Europe and Japan.

The IMF now predicts that the economy of the 19-country eurozone will grow 2.2% and not the 2.4% it had previously forecast in April. The outlook for the Japanese economy is now expected to expand 1%, down from the 1.2% forecast in April.

The IMF still expects tax cuts to lift U.S. economic growth to 2.9%, up from 2.3% in 2017.

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
Manufacturing Sales
Manufacturing Sales Up In May
David Solomon - CEO Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs Has A New CEO