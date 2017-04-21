World Finance announces winners of 2017 Corporate Governance Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – April 21, 2017) - While corporate governance has been transformed for the better, the field will continue to face challenges in the coming year. Amid sluggish growth and political uncertainty worldwide, dynamics within boardrooms continue to evolve as stakeholder pressure grows. Investors, particularly the institutional type, are making a bigger push in 2017 both for globally uniform corporate governance standards and bolder shareholder expectations.

As the world continues to settle from the political shocks of the past year, boards are beginning to play a more active role in planning and risk mitigation in a bid to alleviate rising costs and threats. Given this challenging landscape, some boards are now implementing long-term strategies that prioritise value creation, instead of focusing on unsustainable profit-driven results. The World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2017 celebrate those that have made this leap, and have consequently become more dynamic and forward thinking.

In making this change, the recipients of this year’s Corporate Governance Awards have positioned themselves to more successfully mitigate risk – a necessity in today’s uncertain political and economic landscape – while also acting as global leaders in Environmental, Social and Governance policies.

Although this shift means far greater pressure and expectations from investors and the public alike, 2017 could be the year the transformation of corporate governance really takes off, for the good of the organisations themselves, as well as their wider environment.

To see those leading the pack worldwide, check out the full list of this year’s World Finance Corporate Governance Awards winners in the latest issue World Finance, available in print, on tablet and online now.

