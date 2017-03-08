World’s first Oakwood Studios Officially Opens in Singapore, Unveiling a Completely Redefined Serviced Apartment Experience

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Mar 7, 2017) – Oakwood Studios Singapore officially unveils the best kept secret in town — a completely redefined serviced apartment experience. Located just off Orchard Road, the new serviced apartments are designed to cater to individuals with a millennial mindset. The property consists of 98 apartments — studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments — which all have fully-equipped kitchens, stylish interiors and tech amenities.

The opening of Oakwood Studios Singapore marks a milestone for Oakwood Asia Pacific Ltd. The property is both the global unveiling of the Oakwood Studios product, as well as the first Oakwood-branded property in the country since the opening of its regional headquarters in Singapore in 1997.

“We are delighted to unveil our brand new serviced apartment experience and concept to the world. With Oakwood Studios, we focus on the dynamic lifestyle needs of individuals with a millennial mindset,” said Dean Schreiber, managing director, Oakwood Asia Pacific Ltd. “These travelers seek more than just comfort; they thrive on experiences that are memorable and fun, and that is exactly what Oakwood Studios Singapore has to offer. We encourage our guests to move furniture, cook in the open kitchen and design their experience with our curated spaces. It really is kissing goodbye to the expected. “

Redefining the serviced apartment experience by offering curated intimate spaces for creators to work, live and connect in, Oakwood Studios Singapore is thoughtfully designed for residents to seamlessly transition between work and leisure, as well as to pursue independent explorations and new adventures. Unexpected touches throughout the property, ranging from the quirky designed interior, to modern art pieces that are regularly refreshed, to tech-enabled infotainment, provide elements of surprise that inject freshness into each stay, which are not commonly found in serviced apartments.