Worldwide Diverisfied Holdings Updates Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Dec 29, 2016) – Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WNTR) updates its shareholders for the period ending December 29, 2016.

The company continues to evaluate transactions to increase shareholder value. It is focused on completing a transaction on the first quarter of 2017. It is also evaluating opportunities that provide for additional revenue and assets to be added to the portfolio.

The company also announced that it has extended the Dutch Tender Offer until March 31, 2017, to continue to buy back shares to increase shareholder value. The company has received, as of December 29, 2016, a total of 28,033,400 common shares at prices between $0.0001 and $0.01. It has also received a total redemption of 650,000,000 previously issued common shares, to reduce the amount of shares outstanding. The shares have not been adjusted to the outstanding and issued shares until the tender offer is completed. The company is also working on financing that would provide for an increase in the cash available to acquire additional shares.

This release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the Company’s common stock. The solicitation and offer to buy the Company’s common stock will only be made pursuant to the offer to purchase and related materials that the Company will provide to its shareholders. Shareholders should read those materials carefully because they will contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WNTR) (www.wdhinc.com). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the OTC Markets and undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.