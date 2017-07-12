Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | WPS Customers Prepared for Petya Ransomware as Virus Infects PCs Globally WPS Customers Prepared for Petya Ransomware as Virus Infects PCs Globally WPS Customers Prepared for Petya Ransomware as Virus Infects PCs Globally RecommendedPERQ Expands into Canada: Offers Personalized Web Engagement Technology that Increases Dealership Leads, Car SalesPrevalent Named a Leader in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk ManagementNew Analysis Shows Most Customer Journey Expansion is in Loyalty and Growth Applications; Total Journey Interactions Quadruple