WPT Industrial REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Results

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – March 15, 2017) – WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT“) (TSX: WIR.U) (OTCQX: WPTIF) announced today its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016. All dollar amounts are stated in US funds.

2016 HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue, net operating income (“NOI”), net income, funds from operations (“FFO”) and adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) reflect continued growth through acquisition and tenant retention during the year

Occupancy remains strong at 98.7% at December 31, 2016

99.1% of leases expiring in 2016 were renewed or leased to new tenants

60% or approximately 2.0 million square feet of 2017 lease expirations have been renewed

Same properties NOI was up 3.1% for the year on increased average occupancy and higher average rents

Net income was up 57.6% for the year

AFFO was up 8.7% for the year on portfolio growth and strong operating performance

Acquired two investment properties totaling 787,178 sq. ft. in November for $60.1 million

Began first development project of a new 171,600 sq. ft. building on existing land in Plainfield, Indiana

Completed successful equity offering in July raising $80.6 million net proceeds to fund growth

“2016 was an active and successful year for the REIT as we expanded our property portfolio, generated strong operating performance, began our first development project and positioned the REIT for further growth,” commented Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, we will continue to seek out high quality, strategic acquisitions that strengthen and further diversify our portfolio, augmenting this growth with increases in our same property NOI resulting from our proven property management and proactive leasing activities.”

SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCE

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, investment properties revenue was $18.7 million and $71.1 million, respectively, compared to $15.8 million and $67.4 million in the same periods last year. Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $1.6 million ($0.038 per trust unit and class B partnership unit (collectively, “Unit”) and $34.0 million ($0.872 per Unit), respectively, compared to a loss of ($2.6) million ($0.076 per Unit) and income of $21.6 million ($0.861 per Unit), in the same periods last year. The increase in both revenue and net income in 2016 is primarily due to an increase in base rent, higher recoveries of operating expenses, the full year’s contribution of the 2015 Memphis portfolio acquisition, and the contribution from the Minneapolis and Columbus acquisitions completed in November 2016, partially offset by the sale of a non-core property in July 2016.

NOI for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $13.6 million and $52.7 million, respectively, compared to $11.4 million and $50.6 million in the same periods last year. Same property NOI increased 3.6% and 3.1% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, respectively, compared to the same periods last year due primarily to increases in contractual base rent, the expiration of free rent periods, an increase in average occupancy and higher recoveries of operating expenses.

AFFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 were $8.4 million ($0.203 per Unit) and $31.1 million ($0.838 per Unit), respectively, compared to $7.4 million ($0.220 per Unit) and $28.6 million ($0.857 per Unit) in the same periods last year. The REIT’s AFFO payout ratio for the year ended December 31, 2016 was 91.6%, compared to 84.8%, in the same period last year. The AFFO payout ratio and per Unit amounts in 2016 were impacted by the 22.6% and 11.2% increase in the weighted average number of Units outstanding for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, respectively, due to the successful equity offering completed in July 2016.

STRONG FINANCIAL & LIQUIDITY POSITION

As at December 31, 2016 the REIT’s debt-to-gross-book-value ratio was 41.8% with an interest coverage ratio of 3.5 times, a debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as earnings before fair value adjustments to investment properties, interest (inclusive of finance costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio of 7.5 times, and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.0 times, all consistent with or improved from the prior year end. The weighted average effective interest rate on outstanding debt was 3.8% at December 31, 2016, consistent with the prior year. As at December 31, 2016 the REIT had 5.9% of its total debt bearing variable interest rates compared to 12.9% of total debt at December 31, 2015. The weighted average term to maturity on the REIT’s mortgages payable was 4.3 years as at December 31, 2016, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 4.1 years.

RECENT EVENTS

On November 1, 2016, the REIT indirectly acquired from a third party a 100% occupied investment property located in Columbus, Ohio containing 226,800 square feet for a purchase price of $13.9 million (exclusive of closing and transaction costs), representing a capitalization rate of approximately 6.8%. The purchase price was satisfied with cash on hand.

On November 4, 2016, the REIT repaid a mortgage payable, bearing a fixed interest rate of 5.77% with a remaining principal balance of $21 million, with available cash. On December 30, 2016, four of the five properties previously encumbered by this mortgage as well as two other unencumbered properties were added as borrowing base collateral to the REIT’s revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Facility”). With the addition of these properties, availability on the Revolving Facility was approximately $93 million at year end, of which we have drawn $20 million, leaving remaining availability of approximately $73 million.

On November 18, 2016, the REIT indirectly acquired from a third party an 86% occupied investment property located in Minneapolis, Minnesota totaling 560,378 square feet for a purchase price of $46.2 million (exclusive of closing and transaction costs), representing a going-in capitalization rate of approximately 6.9%. The purchase price was satisfied with a combination of cash on hand, funds from the Revolving Facility, and the assumption of a $25.9 million mortgage bearing a fixed interest rate of 3.62% maturing on October 1, 2021.

In 2016, the REIT began development of an industrial property on a vacant land parcel located at 2825 Reeves Road, Plainfield, IN. When complete, the building will comprise approximately 171,600 square feet of leasable space. Total estimated project costs are approximately $10.3 million, of which the REIT has incurred $6.3 million through December 31, 2016. Construction is expected to be completed in May 2017 and the property is being actively marketed to prospective tenants.

PROACTIVE LEASING

As of December 31, 2016, the REIT had renewed approximately 60% of its 2017 lease renewals totaling 2.0 million square feet. With these renewals,the REIT has only 8.4% of the total portfolio remaining to be renewed in 2017.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands of US dollars, except per Unit amounts, number of investment properties, and GLA) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Operating Results: Investment properties revenue (1) $ 18,662 $ 15,769 $ 71,110 $ 67,423 NOI (1) (2) $ 13,620 $ 11,372 $ 52,660 $ 50,602 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) (1) $ 1,559 $ (2,560) $ 33,984 $ 21,560 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per Unit (basic) (1) $ 0.038 $ (0.076) $ 0.872 $ 0.861 FFO (1) (2) (3) $ 9,022 $ 6,121 $ 33,394 $ 30,871 FFO per Unit (basic) (1) (2) (5) (6) $ 0.218 $ 0.181 $ 0.898 $ 0.924 AFFO (2) (4) $ 8,380 $ 7,423 $ 31,141 $ 28,637 AFFO per Unit (basic) (2) (5) (6) $ 0.203 $ 0.220 $ 0.838 $ 0.857 Distributions: Distributions per Unit (5) (6) (7) $ 0.190 $ 0.190 $ 0.760 $ 0.720 Distributions declared (6) (7) $ 7,856 $ 6,408 $ 28,533 $ 24,285 AFFO payout ratio (2) 93.7% 86.3% 91.6% 84.8% Weighted average number of Units (5) (6) 41,375 33,748 37,176 33,429

As at December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Operational Information: Number of investment properties 49 48 GLA 15,632,184 15,097,471 Occupancy 98.7% 98.6% Average remaining lease term (years) 4.1 3.9 Fair value of investment properties $ 806,431 $ 742,592 Ratios: Weighted average effective interest rate (8) 3.8% 3.8% Variable interest rate debt as percentage of total debt (9) 5.9% 12.9% Debt-to-gross book value (2) 41.8% 48.6% Interest coverage ratio (2) 3.5x 3.2x Fixed charge coverage ratio (2) 3.0x 2.8x Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (2) 7.5x 8.1x (1) The three months ended December 31, 2015 includes a cumulative non-recurring adjustment of $1,652 due to the overstatement of straight-line rent. Refer to the REIT’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2015 for further details. (2) NOI, FFO, AFFO, FFO per Unit (basic), AFFO per Unit (basic), AFFO payout ratio, Adjusted EBITDA, debt-to-gross book value, interest coverage ratio, fixed charge coverage ratio and debt to Adjusted EBITDA are key measures of performance used by real estate operating companies, however, they are not defined by IFRS, do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or issuers. This data should be read in conjunction with the “Non-IFRS Measures” section of the annual MD&A. (3) Reconciliations of FFO to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) can be found in the MD&A for the three months and years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015. Refer to the REIT’s respective annual or interim MD&As issued for a reconciliation of FFO to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) relating to all other periods. (4) A table providing adjustments from FFO to AFFO can be found in the MD&A for the three months and years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015. Refer to the REIT’s respective annual or interim MD&As issued for adjustments from FFO to AFFO relating to all other periods. (5) Includes trust units and class B partnership units. (6) Excludes all options and deferred trust units outstanding under the REIT’s equity compensation plans. (7) Includes distributions on trust units and class B partnership units. (8) Includes mortgages payable, the Revolving Facility, mark-to-market adjustments and financing costs. (9) Includes amounts outstanding under the Revolving Facility.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

