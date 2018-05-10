WSP Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

MONTREAL, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) today held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal. A total of 69,704,266 common shares (representing approximately 67% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. WSP hereby announces that shareholders of the Corporation (the “Shareholders”) voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The Corporation also presented highlights of its first quarter of 2018 results. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors of the Corporation had fixed at eight the number of directors (the “Directors”) to be elected at the Meeting. Each of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 26, 2018 was elected as a Director of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed. All of the Nominee Directors were members of the Board of Directors prior to the Meeting.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Louis-Philippe Carrière 69,483,740 99.98% 13,538 0.02% Christopher Cole 67,849,625 97.63% 1,647,653 2.37% Pierre Fitzgibbon 69,467,809 99.96% 29,469 0.04% Alexandre L’Heureux 69,286,235 99.70% 211,043 0.30% Birgit Nørgaard 69,417,562 99.89% 79,716 0.11% Josée Perreault 69,267,275 99.67% 230,003 0.33% Suzanne Rancourt 69,489,590 99.99% 7,688 0.01% Pierre Shoiry 68,528,576 98.61% 968,702 1.39%

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 69,539,564 99.76% 164,702 0.24%

NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Shareholders were also presented with a non-binding, advisory vote on executive compensation to provide their views on WSP’s executive compensation plans and related disclosed objectives and they voted in favour of such advisory resolution as follows:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 68,479,444 98.54% 1,017,834 1.46%

As mentioned in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 26, 2018, while Shareholders have provided their collective advisory vote, the Directors remain fully responsible for their compensation decisions and are not relieved of these responsibilities by a positive advisory vote by Shareholders.

The foregoing voting results will be published on the Corporation’s website (www.wsp.com) under “Investors” and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

WEBCAST

The Meeting was covered by an audio webcast, available on WSP’s website in the “Investors” Section.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 43,000 talented people in 550 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. www.wsp.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information regarding WSP contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. WSP’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The complete version of the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect WSP’s actual or projected results are included in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and WSP does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless expressly required by applicable securities laws.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Isabelle Adjahi

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

WSP Global Inc.

Tel: (438) 843-7548

isabelle.adjahi@wsp.com