WSP Announces Upcoming Transition of Canadian Operations’s President and CEO

MONTREAL, June 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSP Global Inc. (TSX:WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”), today announced that Hugo Blasutta, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP in Canada, will leave the Corporation at the end of the year. The search process to identify a successor will begin soon and the transition plan will be developed and implemented with Mr. Blasutta.

Mr. Blasutta has served as President and CEO of WSP in Canada since June 2016. Prior to this, he served as President and CEO of MMM Group Limited, acquired by WSP in October 2015.

“I would like to thank Hugo for his dedication to the Corporation and wish him success in his future endeavors. Under his tenure, we made progress on many fronts and improved our business performance,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP.

