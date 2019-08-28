Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | WSP Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ecology and Environment Inc., a US-based Environmental Consulting Firm WSP Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Ecology and Environment Inc., a US-based Environmental Consulting Firm CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedIncentive Stock Options GrantedbetterU Issues Bi-Weekly Default Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade OrderPangolin Diamonds Finds Two Additional Diamonds in Soil Samples at MSC; Acquires Two New Prospecting Licences; Renews Six of Its Existing Prospecting Licences