X Ambassadors and No Barriers Launch Renegade Scholarship Fund

FORT COLLINS, CO–(Marketwired – February 17, 2017) – Rock band X Ambassadors and nonprofit No Barriers announce a partnership today that will generate scholarship funds for programs that empower people to break through barriers and find their inner renegade.

The two groups are bringing the message that “what’s within you is stronger than what’s in your way” to a new level. The digital media campaign for the Renegade Fund, which draws its name from the X Ambassadors platinum selling #1 Alternative radio hit, “Renegades,” features a new video with the band and a few special guests.

Watch the campaign video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOC7H5cfXjU

Two-time ESPY award winning adventurer Kyle Maynard, who appears in the X Ambassadors’ music video for the song “Renegades,” teams up with the band and other No Barriers mission ambassadors Mandy Harvey, a renowned deaf jazz vocalist, and Erik Weihenmayer to give voice to the Renegade Fund. Weihenmayer, a world-famous blind adventurer best known for summiting Mt. Everest and kayaking the Grand Canyon, is also the co-founder of No Barriers.

Keyboardist Carey Harris, who is blind, says “We are proud to support the No Barriers Renegade Fund to help awaken the renegade inside of people of all abilities.” Drummer Adam Levin adds, “A big theme of our music is the idea of never giving up. It was a natural fit to launch a scholarship fund to provide experiences that remind people that what’s within them is stronger than what’s in their way.”

The fund will underwrite the costs of No Barriers’ domestic and international experiences for people of all abilities. Executive Director and co-founder of No Barriers David Shurna says, “This fund will help us offer life-changing experiences that challenge people – from underprivileged high school youth to veterans with disabilities – to believe anything is possible.”

Details are available at http://www.nobarriersusa.org/renegade

About X Ambassadors

X Ambassadors released their debut full length album VHS (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in June 2015, where it debuted at #7 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and has since been certified gold by the RIAA. The set was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Alex Da Kid and features the platinum selling single “Renegades”. X Ambassadors and Tom Morello teamed up for the song “Collider” which appears on VHS 2.0, the deluxe edition of VHS released last summer. “Collider” was ESPN and ABC’s 2016 Road to the College Football Playoff Theme Song. For more information and tour dates, visit www.xambassadors.com.

About No Barriers USA

The mission of No Barriers is to unleash the potential of the human spirit. Through transformative experiences, tools and inspiration, the organization helps people embark on a quest to contribute their absolute best to the world. From middle and high school students, to adults with disabilities including wounded veterans, the organization serves people of all backgrounds and abilities united by a common desire to live purposefully despite the barriers in our way. Learn more about No Barriers at www.nobarriersusa.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/17/11G130651/Images/X_Ambassadors-e1ad79b1d44097f09732398b41f6abc3.jpeg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/17/11G130651/Images/XA_White_on_Black-037174d87f6193afb246d7b96da08747.jpeg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOC7H5cfXjU