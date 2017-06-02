X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink: XREE) announces process for shareholders to exchange Las Vegas Railway Express (OTC Pink: XTRN) shares

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Jun 1, 2017) – X Rail Entertainment, Inc. (OTC PINK: XREE) announces the process for shareholders to exchange Las Vegas Railway Express (OTC PINK: XTRN) shares.

Pursuant to the stock exchange announcement between Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc. and X Rail Entertainment, Inc., following is the process for shareholders to exchange their shares.

For shareholders who hold physical stock certificates in Las Vegas Railway Express, Inc.,(XTRN) if you wish to exchange your shares for X Rail Entertainment shares, send your stock certificate to:

Wanda Witoslawski

VP Finance/Controller

X Rail Entertainment, Inc.

9480 S. Eastern Ave.

Suite 205

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

We will process the share exchange for you and will send you back your newly issued X Rail Entertainment, Inc. shares.

For shareholders whose stock certificates are held by a brokerage account for XTRN shares, you must instruct your brokerage account to return the shares to the transfer agent for cancellation. Thereafter we will reissue the new XREE shares to you.

For XTRN shareholders who do not wish to exchange their shares for shares in XREE: Simply do nothing. You may keep the XTRN shares you have.

NOTE: All shares exchanged for XREE shares will contain a restrictive legend whether freely trading or not, so if you exchange freely trading XTRN shares for XREE shares, the XREE shares will have a restrictive legend.

We welcome you to X Rail Entertainment, Inc. Find out more about us at:

www.xrailentertainment.com

www.vegasxtrain.com

www.xwinerailroad.com

www.clubxtrain.com