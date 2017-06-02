Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2017 Healthcare Conference

Friday, June 2, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
BURNABY, British Columbia, June 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate update at the Jefferies 2017 Healthcare Conference in New York on Friday, June 9, 2017 at 10:30 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investors section of Xenon’s website at www.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. Building upon our extensive knowledge of human genetics and diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies, we are advancing – both independently and with our pharmaceutical collaborators – a novel product pipeline of ion channel modulators to address therapeutic areas of high unmet medical need, such as pain and epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

