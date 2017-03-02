XOTIC PC Launches New AMD Ryzen Processors to their Desktop Upgrades

LINCOLN, NE–(Marketwired – March 02, 2017) – XOTIC PC, a multi-award-winning PC-based desktop systems integrator and reseller of highly customized gaming laptops – announced today that new AMD® Ryzen® processors have come to the desktop market. The latest generation of AMD® R7 processors comes packed with up to 8 Core and 16 Threads at 3.4GHz with no boost giving you top tier performance at an affordable price.

The new and powerful AM4 socket is built with enthusiasts in mind, delivering faster performance over previous generations with every CPU being unlocked from the factory. AMD Ryzen provides a single processor solution for high-resolution game play AND simultaneous streaming; something not all other high-performance processors can provide. AMD has additionally created some proof point demo videos showcasing their faster processor speeds over Intel Core i7 processor’s. In one comparison they showcase the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game Dota 2 developed by Valve Corporation. The AMD Ryzen processor 8c/16t @ 3.4GHz (no boost) runs the game smoothly and easily while the Intel Core i7 6900K 8c/16t @ 3.2GHz/3.7GHz chokes and stutters giving the user a more choppy experience. You can check out the video for yourself here: http://bit.ly/2leWRg6

In the comparison your AM4 will also bring a number of modern integrated features and be compatible with AMD’s® new Wraith coolers with optional LED light rings, delivering increased cooling and bold styling. Or you can choose from a variety of 3rd party cooling support from brands like Noctua and Corsair.

You can find new AMD® Ryzen® processors packed inside XOTIC PC’s desktop models that are built with MSI, GIGABYTE, ASUS and other top brand motherboards. What sets XOTIC PC’s models apart is the number of additional ways you can customize your computer without missing out on the quality and latest features brand names have to offer.

Select desktops are now available for review by North American editors upon request. To review a new unit please contact [email protected].

ABOUT XOTIC PC

Established in 1999, Lincoln, Nebraska-based XOTIC PC is a leading reseller, systems integrator and custom builder of benchmark-shredding desktops and laptops, specifically designed and customized for gamers. In addition to its own Small, Mid and Full Form Factor gaming desktops lines, XOTIC PC also customizes and sells the latest gaming laptop offerings from Acer, Aorus, Asus, GIGABYTE, MSI, Sager and Samsung. XOTIC PC also offers a wide range of casual to pro gamer focused mice, keyboards and headsets. For additional information about XOTIC PC, please visit http://www.xoticpc.com.

You can also find us on Twitter @xoticpc and Facebook at fb.com/xoticpc.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/17/11G130690/Images/ryzen3-6a1e0b2eb96780efa000e7a1a6492937.jpg