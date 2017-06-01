Xtalks Announces its June 2017 Webinars
TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – June 01, 2017) – Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks Life Sciences will feature topics on clinical trials, clinical data rare disease studies, economic models, drug development and drug discovery, pharmacovigilance, biomarker, oncology, serialization and packaging and food webinars.
Stay on top of current hot topics through free webinars presented by leading experts in pharma and biotech industries et al.
CLINICAL TRIALS
- (June 5) eTMF Workflows: Active eTMF to Improve the Quality of Clinical Trials
- (June 5) Choosing the Right Partner to Build a Successful Direct-to-Patient (DTP) Clinical Trial Framework
- (June 15) Tumor-Size-Based Measurements as Endpoints in Cancer Clinical Trials
- (June 27) How Improving Site Payments Can Make You the Sponsor/CRO of Choice
- (June 28) What Can Real-time Insights and Analytics Achieve for Your Clinical Trials?
- (June 28) Best Practices for CRO Oversight: How an Oversight Capability Maturity Model and Automation Drive Speed and Quality of Clinical Trials
CLINICAL DATA
- (June 12) Uncover Pharmacovigilance Insights with Data Discovery and Active Surveillance
- (June 12) Pharmaceutical Case Studies Illustrating Data Analytics Strategies
RARE DISEASE STUDIES
- (June 1) Rare Disease & Orphan Drug Development: Cost-Efficient Trial Design to Minimize Cash Burn
- (June 8) The Good, the Bad, the Necessary in Rare Disease Studies
ECONOMIC MODELS
DRUG DEVELOPMENT & DRUG DISCOVERY
- (June 6) 5 Qualities to Consider When Selecting Clinical Pharmacology Units for Early Drug Development
- (June 13) Complex Generics: Physicochemical Characterization Analysis for Deformulation and In Vitro Bioequivalence Studies
- (June 20) Medicinal Chemistry Excellence – Efficient and Innovative Solutions for Superior Preclinical Candidates
PHARMACOVIGILANCE
BIOMARKER
ONCOLOGY
- (June 21) Quantitative Protein Profiling in FFPE to Characterize Toxicities Associated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
- (June 22) Are You Choosing the Right Model? A Guide to Selecting Your Next Immuno-Oncology Model
- (June 26) Imaging-based Subtypes of Pancreatic Cancer
SERIALIZATION & PACKAGING
- (June 8) Self-Administration Injection Systems – A Change in Market Trends Requires a Rethinking of Your Compounds Packaging
- (June 21) Serialized? Yes. But are Products Still Being Diverted?
- (June 29) Pharmaceutical Serialization – Best Practices for Global Commercial Supply in an Evolving Market
FOOD WEBINARS
- (June 7) Does Weather Impact Performance or Reduce Capacity of Your Spray Dryers?
- (June 8) How to Upgrade Kombucha and Functional Beverage, Food, Supplement Products with Symbiotic Botanical Fermentation
