Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 26, 2017) - Xtreme Drilling Corp. (“Xtreme“) (TSX:XDC) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular dated March 16, 2017 for the annual meeting of shareholders of Xtreme on April 26, 2017 (the “Annual Meeting“) were elected as directors of Xtreme. The detailed results of the vote for the election held at its Annual Meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Colin W. Burnett 48,466,641 75.27 % 15,924,151 24.73 % Randolph M. Charron 48,249,044 74.93 % 16,141,748 25.07 % Douglas A. Dafoe 48,318,555 75.04 % 16,072,237 24.96 % J. William Franklin, Jr. 48,318,555 75.04 % 16,072,237 24.96 % Matthew S. Porter 51,751,094 80.37 % 12,639,698 19.63 % James B. Renfroe, Jr. 48,465,641 75.27 % 15,925,151 24.73 % David W. Wehlmann 48,317,555 75.04 % 16,073,237 24.96 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are published on our website http://www.xtremedrillingcorp.com and are filed with SEDAR.

