Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces Full Year 2016 Financial and Operating Results, 2017 Outlook and a Long Term Contract for the First 850XE Rig

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 8, 2017) - Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSX:XDC), formerly Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp., (“Xtreme”, the “Company”) announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results. It is anticipated that filing will take place on SEDAR of Consolidated Financial Statements as well as Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016, by March 10, 2017.

Xtreme is pleased to announce that it has signed a two-year term contract on the first 850XE upgrade which is scheduled for delivery to Oklahoma in the third quarter of 2017. This level of commitment in the current rig market is validation of the 850XE rig design and value to the customer. The second and third 850XE upgrades are scheduled for delivery in October and December of 2017, respectively. Extensive conversations with potential customers are currently in process and Xtreme anticipates having both additional 850XE rigs contracted in the coming months. In addition, the Company recently contracted it’s seventh optimized XDR 500 rig and anticipates it going to work in mid-April.

The 850XE design is Xtreme’s next step in drilling innovation and technology. The proprietary design was developed specifically for today’s major resource plays and is expected to be the most efficient and fastest moving “super spec” rig in the North American land market. The 850XE will be equipped with an 1,800hp AC electric drawworks, 850,000 pound capacity mast, proprietary X-pad optimizer walking system, a 7,500psi mud system with three pumps, integrated equipment monitoring and other proprietary design features. It will have a rated depth capacity in excess of 27,500 feet with 5 inch drill pipe and the ability to stand all of the drill pipe in the mast.

2016 Highlights

(amounts in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Effective June 22, 2016, the Company completed the previously announced sale of substantially all of the coil services (“XSR”) assets to Schlumberger Technology Corporation and Schlumberger Middle East, (collectively, “Schlumberger”) for $205.0 million. The results of operations, including gain on disposal of the XSR assets, and cash flows for the XSR segment have been presented as “discontinued operations” in the financial statements, accompanying tables, and MD&A. Drilling services (“XDR”) are presented as continuing operations in the financial statements, accompanying tables, and MD&A.

The Company’s USD-revenue and expenses are impacted by the exchange rate between the US dollar (“USD”) and Canadian dollar (“CAD”). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, the average exchange rate used to convert the USD-denominated revenues and expenses to CAD increased 4% from $1.33/$1 USD compared to $1.28/$1 USD, respectively. This had a direct impact on reported revenue and expenses during the period.

As a result of the sale, the Company received $205.0 million in cash which was used to pay off the balance of the outstanding debt of $78.0 million USD ($100.7 million CAD) and transaction related costs of $7.7 million. The Company recognized a gain of $46.6 million on the sale of the XSR assets, net of related taxes. The sale provided significant working capital for Xtreme during 2016 and the Company finished with approximately $115.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period.

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, the Company recorded revenue related to drilling services (“XDR”) of $9.9 million and $42.0 million, respectively, a decrease from the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2015, of $23.4 million and $131.2 million, respectively (decreases of 58% and 70%, respectively). Operating results in 2016 were negatively impacted by the decrease in drilling activity and lower day rates due to market conditions.

During 2016 drilling services recognized $0.5 million in termination revenue, a decrease of $10.1 million compared to 2015. Termination revenue is recognized when an amount is agreed upon by both parties, collection is probable and the Company does not have any further services to render to earn such revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was ($0.1) million and ($6.3) million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, a decrease from $0.7 million and $19.3 million from the respective 2015 periods. Adjusted EBITDA excludes termination revenue of nil and $1.4 million for the fourth quarters of 2016 and 2015, respectively, and $0.5 million and $10.6 million for the years 2016 and 2015, respectively. For 2016, adjusted EBITDA for both continuing and discontinued operations was $8.1 million as compared to $50.6 million in 2015.

Operating cash from continuing operations, as reported in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, was ($7.8) million for 2016 compared to $39.5 million in 2015. Operating cash from discontinued operations was $9.2 million for 2016 compared to $22.2 million in 2015.

XDR operating days during the three months ended December 31, 2016, decreased from 932 in 2015 to 479 in 2016, or 47%. Operating days for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, also decreased from 4,458 in 2015 to 1,840 in 2016, or 59%.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, utilization was 25% on the Company’s 21 drilling rig fleet, a decrease from 48% during the fourth quarter of 2015. Utilization has increased for 2 consecutive quarters, from a low of 19% for the second quarter of 2016. For the year, utilization was 24% for 2016, a decrease from 58% in 2015.

XDR revenue per operating day for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, was $20,700 and $22,800, respectively, a decline from $25,100 and $29,400 for the respective prior year periods. The decreases of 18% and 22%, respectively, are due to the reduction in day rates during the period and lower stand-by and termination revenues recognized in 2016. Exclusive of stand-by and termination revenues in 2016 and 2015, revenue per operating day would have been $20,100 and $20,500 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, a decrease from $22,300 and $26,400 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2015, or 10% and 22%, respectively.

Operating expenses are tied to operating levels and were $15,800 and $18,600 per operating day for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, respectively, compared to $17,100 and $18,700 for the same periods in 2015. The decrease in the cost per operating day was primarily attributable to a decrease in labor-related expenses and other cost containment measures.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 24% and 19% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, a decrease from 32% and 37% for the same periods in 2015. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of revenue is attributable to lower day rates and lower termination revenues earned, offset by lower operating costs.

General and administrative expenses decreased from $5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2015, to $2.5 million for the same period in 2016, or 53%. The decrease is due to a reduction in headcount as well as a decrease in employee salaries and benefits and lower professional fees. General and administrative expenses increased from $18.0 million for 2015 to $18.6 million for 2016 primarily due to employee severance payments made as a result of reductions in force as well as contractual employee payments and other professional fees related to the sale of certain assets of the coil services segment, offset by a reduction in headcount and associated employee salaries and benefits.

Net loss from drilling operations, or continuing operations, for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $11.1 million, a decrease of 68% from the prior year’s quarter. Net loss from continuing operations for the year ended 2016 was $76.7 million, a decrease of 6% from 2015. Included in the net loss from continuing operations for 2016 and 2015 are asset impairment charges on the Company’s drilling rig fleet of $11.9 million and $38.5 million, respectively.

For the years ended 2016 and 2015, the coil services segment, or discontinued operations, had revenues of $38.7 million and $90.2 million, respectively. Net income attributed to discontinued operations for 2016 and 2015 was $55.9 million and $13.7 million, respectively. The increase is due to the gain on sale of the assets, net of taxes, realized, of $46.6 million.

Capital expenditures for 2016 were $12.5 million, which included $1.4 million for discontinued operations prior to sale. Currently the Company has an approved 2017 capital expenditure budget of between $45.0 and $50.0 million USD, including between $33.0 million USD and $35.0 million USD for the 850XE upgrades.

At September 30, 2016, the Company reviewed the carrying value of its long‐lived assets for indicators of impairment. Due to current market conditions, certain indicators of impairment were identified for both the US and Canadian Drilling cash generating units (CGUs). The significant decrease in the drilling rig industry activity during the period adversely impacted current and expected future business and estimated recoverable amounts of the drilling rigs and related components. As a result of the impairment review, the Company determined that property and equipment in the CGUs was impaired by approximately $10.5 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

As of the date of this press release, the Company had eight of 21 XDR rigs contracted in Canada, Colorado, North Dakota and Oklahoma. Of the eight rigs contracted, seven of them were the XDR 500 rigs.

Selected Quarterly Information from Continuing Operations

(unaudited)

Three months ended Dec 31,

2016 Sep 30,

2016 Jun 30,

2016 Mar 31,

2016 Revenue 9,929 8,468 7,369 16,266 Adjusted EBITDA (148 ) (1,423 ) (5,449 ) 784 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (1 )% (17 )% (74 )% 5 % Adjusted EBITDA per share – basic ($) N/A (0.01 ) (0.07 ) 0.01 Net (loss) income (11,122 ) (29,542 ) (28,699 ) (7,350 ) Net (loss) income per share – basic ($) (0.13 ) (0.35 ) (0.34 ) (0.09 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations 2,134 (1,168 ) (10,849 ) (615 ) Capital assets 240,656 243,564 266,188 276,521 Total assets 365,702 373,104 409,794 316,270 Net debt (113,882 ) (118,863 ) (110,794 ) 90,242 Operating days 479 433 364 564 Utilization (percentage) 25 % 22 % 19 % 30 % Weighted average number of rigs in service 21 21 21 21 Total number of rigs, end of quarter 21 21 21 21

Dec 31,

2015 Sep 30,

2015 Jun 30,

2015 Mar 31,

2015 Revenue 23,370 29,758 33,563 44,523 Adjusted EBITDA 753 3,620 5,113 9,809 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 3 % 12 % 15 % 22 % Adjusted EBITDA per share – basic ($) 0.03 0.08 0.10 0.15 Net loss (36,069 ) (40,267 ) (3,860 ) (1,825 ) Net loss per share – basic ($) (0.44 ) (0.49 ) (0.05 ) (0.02 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations 8,673 11,731 7,218 11,905 Capital assets 303,168 318,639 340,800 360,802 Total assets 365,334 394,121 427,303 456,739 Net debt 96,123 93,389 112,113 125,869 Operating days 932 1,069 1,072 1,385 Utilization (percentage) 48 % 55 % 56 % 73 % Weighted average number of rigs in service 21 21 21 21 Total number of rigs, end of quarter 21 21 21 21

Excerpt from Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016

OUTLOOK

In many respects, 2016 was a year of transition at Xtreme. Most significantly, the XSR coiled tubing service division was sold to Schlumberger in June for $205.0 million. Due to this asset transaction Xtreme is once again a pure drilling-focused company and stronger than ever before. Xtreme is debt-free, with the cash reserves to implement the Company’s fleet optimization program as well as other strategic opportunities. This financial flexibility comes as commodity prices-and, in turn, the US and Canadian land drilling market-are showing signs of improvement. Our management team has not only navigated the downturn, but maintained the foresight through the current fleet optimization program to position Xtreme for success moving forward.

The recent US land rig count approached 750, after bottoming out at fewer than 400 in May of 2016. The majority of rigs that have gone back to work in the US are high spec AC electric rigs. The market share of AC rigs in the U.S. has increased from 40% in the third quarter of 2014 to 66% currently. Xtreme’s 18 rig US fleet and three rig Canadian fleet are 100% AC electric. The Company currently has seven of 10 XDR 500 rigs contracted in the United States with six currently operating and the seventh contracted to begin work in April. In Canada Xtreme has one of three XDR 200 rigs working until the last week of March.

As the optimization of the Xtreme fleet continues in 2017 the Company is optimistic that the three idle XDR 500 rigs will have the opportunity to go back to work in the coming months. The Company has received a significant increase of customer inquiries in Xtreme’s core U.S. shale markets of the DJ, Williston and Anadarko Basins.

Two of the three idle XDR 500 rigs are currently in various stages of optimization which includes the installation of a 7,500psi mud system as well as other upgrades of key components. It is anticipated that the rigs will finish these upgrades in April and May respectively. The Company anticipates gaining market share as the rig count increases and certain competitors lack the financial strength to invest in fleet optimization programs demanded by most E&P customers.

A second component of the 2017 fleet optimization program has been Xtreme’s development of a new rig design, the 850XE. The Company will use this design as the basis for the announced upgrade of three rigs to 850XE specs. As operators seek to drill deeper in the majority of US basins they are increasingly demanding rigs that meet a new standard known as “super spec.” (Unofficially, the term refers to AC rigs with at least 750,000 lb. hookload capacity, 7,500 psi mud pumps, integrated walking systems and a minimum of 1,500hp AC drawworks.)

In response to the market’s need for these higher spec rigs, and building upon our legacy of continuous innovation to improve performance and meet customer needs, Xtreme designed and engineered the 850 XE in Q3 and Q4 of 2016. This proprietary design not only meets the criteria for a super spec rig, but exceeds operators’ requirements in anticipation that oil and gas well depths will continue to increase. It is important to note these three initial 850XE rigs are not new builds; rather upgrades of existing rigs-two XDR 400s (rigs 6 & 8) and the original XDR 500 (rig 7) built in 2007-to this design. When the first one is deployed in Q3 2017, it will be the fastest-moving, most efficient super spec rig in the US marketplace-outfitted with various patented and industry-first componentry. From a capacity standpoint the 850XE will have an 850,000 pound mast and a 1,800 horsepower AC drawworks total measured drilling depth capacity in excess of 27,500 ft. (8,350m) with 5 inch drill pipe.

Xtreme recently finalized the first contract on the initial 850XE. It is a two year term contract at a competitive rate. The marketing process has confirmed the value that the 850XE will bring to Xtreme’s customers. Not only does the 850XE sustain Xtreme’s position as a top tier drilling contractor, but it also will produce impressive financial returns at current market rates. In addition, the Company anticipates that long term utilization and cash flow for the 850XE rig design will be significantly greater than had these rigs remained in their original XDR configuration.

The three 850XE rig upgrades will cost approximately $11-$11.5 million USD per rig, accounting for the majority of our $45-$50 million USD capital budget for 2017. The remainder will be used to complete the remaining XDR 500 optimization program and other sustaining capital purchases. Both the XDR 500 and the 850XE optimization programs will greatly enhance the Company’s presence, marketability and ultimate utilization levels in the major U.S. shale plays that it targets.

As US operators require more and more powerful equipment, we are actively working to deploy our smaller AC electric rigs in international markets. Although we sold our coil drilling operations in Saudi Arabia as part of the XSR coil services divestiture, we retained our business entity there. We began the prequalification process in September of 2016 to be able to drill in that country and Kuwait. These are ideal potential markets for our four XDR 300s. The projects targeted have significant demand for fast-moving, advanced-technology AC rigs in a shallow well application. The Company anticipates having greater clarity on these opportunities in the coming months and remains cautiously optimistic.

Xtreme will exit 2017 with a fully optimized fleet of larger rigs, three 850XE rigs and 10 XDR 500 rigs, which should maintain high utilization levels in the current industry environment. In addition, the opportunity presented for our eight XDR 200 and XDR 300 rigs in Canada and the Middle East provides for upside on fleet utilization and operating margins. This increased utilization and expected cash flow coupled with ample liquidity, of approximately $53 million to $56 million CAD, at the end of 2017 positions Xtreme very well to take advantage of future strategic opportunities.

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (formerly, Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp.) Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 115,240 11,223 Accounts receivable 6,716 39,771 Other receivables 419 351 Inventory 2,810 8,693 Prepaid expenses 921 2,461 126,106 62,499 Non-current assets Property and equipment 240,656 446,417 Intangible assets - 3,310 Total Assets 366,762 512,226 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,827 29,729 Current tax payable 6,464 3,918 Current portion of long-term debt - 107,346 Total Liabilities 21,291 140,993 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 339,448 333,515 Share option reserve 13,387 15,478 Accumulated deficit (101,670 ) (80,831 ) Foreign currency translation reserve 94,306 103,071 Total Shareholders’ Equity 345,471 371,233 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 366,762 512,226

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (formerly, Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp.) Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited) 2016 Represented

2015 Revenue (Note 19) 42,032 131,215 Expenses Operating expenses 34,183 83,305 General and administrative expenses 18,596 17,999 Depreciation expense 44,920 44,549 Impairment of property and equipment 11,895 38,494 Stock-based compensation 3,285 3,131 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,171 ) 2,205 Loss on disposal of equipment 4,344 667 Other income (19 ) (1 ) Interest expense 4,114 4,502 Loss (78,115 ) (63,636 ) Tax (recovery) expense Current (1,402 ) 4,582 Deferred - 13,803 Total tax (recovery) expense (1,402 ) 18,385 Net loss from continuing operations (76,713 ) (82,021 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax 55,874 13,677 Net loss (20,839 ) (68,344 ) Net loss per common share from continuing operations - basic (0.91 ) (0.99 ) - diluted (0.91 ) (0.99 ) Net income per common share from discontinued operations - basic 0.66 0.17 - diluted 0.66 0.17 Net loss income per common share - basic (0.25 ) (0.83 ) - diluted (0.25 ) (0.83 ) Weighted average number of common shares - basic 84,115,077 82,637,642 - diluted 84,535,717 82,791,937

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (formerly, Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp.) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2016 Represented

2015 Net loss (20,839 ) (68,344 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on translating financial statements of foreign operations (8,765 ) 59,858 Comprehensive loss (29,604 ) (8,486 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income arising from: Continuing operations (85,478 ) (24,364 ) Discontinued operations 55,874 15,878 (29,604 ) (8,486 )

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (formerly, Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp.) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) Share

capital Share

option

reserve Accumulated

deficit Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Total

Shareholders’

Equity Balance at Jan 1, 2015 330,964 14,803 (12,487 ) 43,213 376,493 Net loss - - (68,344 ) - (68,344 ) Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences - - - 59,858 59,858 Total comprehensive loss - - (68,344 ) 59,858 (8,486 ) Employee share option scheme: Value of employee services - 3,140 - - 3,140 Transfer from share option 2,465 (2,465 ) - - - Proceeds from shares issued 86 - - - 86 Total transactions with owners 2,551 675 - - 3,226 Balance at Dec 31, 2015 333,515 15,478 (80,831 ) 103,071 371,233 Balance at Jan 1, 2016 333,515 15,478 (80,831 ) 103,071 371,233 Net loss - - (20,839 ) - (20,839 ) Other comprehensive loss Currency translation differences - - - (8,765 ) (8,765 ) Total comprehensive loss - - (20,839 ) (8,765 ) (29,604 ) Employee share option scheme: Value of employee services - 3,769 - - 3,769 Transfer from share option 5,860 (5,860 ) - - - Proceeds from shares issued 73 - - - 73 Total transactions with owners 5,933 (2,091 ) - - 3,842 Balance at Dec 31, 2016 339,448 13,387 (101,670 ) 94,306 345,471

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (formerly, Xtreme Drilling and Coil Services Corp.) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2016 Represented

2015 Cash flow provided by: Operating activities Net loss (76,713 ) (82,021 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation expense 44,920 44,549 Impairment of property and equipment 11,895 38,494 Stock-based compensation 3,285 3,131 Loss on disposal of equipment 4,344 667 Provision for doubtful accounts 892 997 Interest expense 2,142 3,965 Interest paid (2,142 ) (3,586 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,972 537 Foreign exchange loss 1,047 16,940 Current tax (recovery) expense (1,402 ) 4,582 Deferred tax expense - 13,803 Taxes paid (738 ) (2,531 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations (10,498 ) 39,527 Operating cash flows from discontinued operations 9,247 22,164 Changes in items of non-cash working capital 25,020 8,285 23,769 69,976 Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 73 86 Proceeds from long-term debt - 6,579 Repayment of long-term debt (100,774 ) (51,465 ) Debt issuance cost (1,409 ) - (102,110 ) (44,800 ) Investing activities Proceeds from sale of equipment 137 431 Capital expenditures (11,091 ) (5,496 ) Investing activities of discontinued operations 195,826 (14,491 ) Buyout of non-controlling interest partner - (1,962 ) Changes in items of non-cash working related to capital items (1,566 ) (4,279 ) 183,306 (25,797 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (948 ) (1,258 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 104,017 (1,879 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year 11,223 13,102 Cash and cash equivalents – end of year 115,240 11,223

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Net loss (11,122 ) (36,070 ) (76,713 ) (82,021 ) Interest expense - 1,036 4,114 4,502 Depreciation 10,599 11,221 44,920 44,549 Tax (recovery) expense (2,614 ) 16,772 (1,402 ) 18,385 (3,137 ) (7,041 ) (29,081 ) (14,585 ) Non-cash items: Impairment of property and equipment - 5,482 11,895 38,494 Stock-based compensation 191 899 3,285 3,131 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 35 1,843 (1,171 ) 2,205 Loss on disposal of equipment 2,784 944 4,344 667 3,010 9,168 18,353 44,497 Non-recurring items: Other (income) expense (21 ) 2 (19 ) (1 ) Termination revenue - (1,375 ) (459 ) (10,616 ) Other management compensation related to XSR sale - - 4,970 - (21 ) (1,373 ) 4,492 (10,617 ) Adjusted EBITDA (148 ) 754 (6,236 ) 19,295

Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Net (loss) income (2,535 ) 3,611 55,874 13,677 Depreciation and amortization - 3,724 3,965 15,092 Tax expense 1,651 852 6,156 2,472 (884 ) 8,187 65,995 31,241 Non-cash items: Gain on sale of equipment and assets held for sale - - (51,668 ) - - - (51,668 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (884 ) 8,187 14,327 31,241

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing and Discontinued Operations (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Adjusted EBITDA (1,032 ) 8,941 8,091 50,536 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (10 )% 13 % 7 % 16 % Adjusted EBITDA per share ($) (0.01 ) 0.11 0.10 0.61 Net loss per share ($) (0.37 ) (0.59 ) (0.25 ) (0.83 )

