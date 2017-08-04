Xtreme Drilling Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results, Details on 850XE Premier Spec Rig and Working Capital Line of Credit

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtreme Drilling Corp. (“Xtreme” or the “Company”) (TSX:XDC) announces its second quarter 2017 financial and operating results. It is anticipated that filing will take place on SEDAR of interim Consolidated Financial Statements as well as Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, by August 4, 2017.

Q2 2017 Highlights

(amounts in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted)

As previously announced, the first 850XE Evolution Series upgrade was signed to a two year contract and is scheduled for delivery to Oklahoma in the fourth quarter of 2017. In July 2017, Xtreme finalized 18-month term contracts for the remaining two 850XE Evolution drilling rigs. Both rigs will work for the same customer in the Utica play of the Appalachian Basin. It is anticipated these two rigs will commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018, respectively. Both of the Company’s customers are leading E&P companies within their operating region, with multiple rigs under contract and a significant backlog of wells to be drilled. The incremental revenue from these three 850XE Evolution rig contracts is estimated to be more than $24 million USD in 2018.

In addition, the Company recently finalized new term contracts on two XDR500 rigs in the DJ Basin of Colorado. These contracts will extend these two rigs through October 2018 and January 2019, respectively. In total, the Company now has approximately 3,000 operating days under term contracts. This is an increase from approximately 240 days under term contracts at the end of the first quarter of 2017. The remainder of the Company’s active rigs operate under multi-well or well to well contracts.

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the Company reported revenue of $15.1 million as compared to $12.4 million in the previous quarter. Revenue per day increased to $22,168 from $21,233 in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was ($1.6) million in the quarter, lower than what was reported in the first quarter of ($0.1). This was primarily due to rig re-activation expenses in the quarter and certain expense benefits in the first quarter of 2017. With the increase in utilization for the 500 series drilling rigs in the third quarter as well as the upgraded rigs coming on line, the Company anticipates positive Adjusted EBITDA for the last half of 2017.

Operating days during the three months ended June 30, 2017, increased to 683 from 583 in the first quarter of 2017. During the second quarter, on average, 7.5 drilling rigs were in operation as compared to 6.5 in the previous quarter. At quarter end the Company had eight XDR 500 rigs and one XDR 200 in operation.

At June 30, 2017, the Company classified four XDR 200 and four XDR 300 drilling rigs along with related spares and inventory as “Assets held for sale”. Excluding these rigs, available drilling rigs decreased to 10 and utilization for the quarter was 70% on 10 rigs. Operating days and revenue related to the eight rigs classified as “Assets held for sale” were 49 days and $820,000 for the second quarter and 58 days and $916,000 for the first quarter of 2017. On a go-forward basis, the Company will only include the 10 XDR 500 rigs and three 850XE rigs in the Company’s utilization calculation. As of the date of this press release, Xtreme has nine of 10 XDR 500 rigs operating and all three 850XE rigs contracted.

Operating expenses are tied to operating levels and were $19,695 per operating day for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Included in the cost per operating day was an increase in labor costs and other rig re-activation costs of approximately $1,100 per day. The Company anticipates approximately $150,000 of expenses in the third quarter of 2017 related to start up costs on one XDR 500 rig. Also included in operating expenses for 2017 include settlement of labor matters from prior years for the XSR coiled tubing segment. These expenses impacted current quarter expenses by approximately $105,000, or $154 per day.

General and Administrative expenses increased from $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase from the previous quarter is due to higher professional fees related to short term infrastructure optimization projects, as well as severance costs of approximately $187,000. In addition, general and administrative costs for 2017 include legal costs related to the non-recurring settlement of labor matters from prior years for the XSR coiled tubing segment and impacted current quarter expenses by approximately $130,000. On a go forward basis, General and Administrative expenses are expected to be approximately of $2.2 – $2.4 million per quarter.

The Company’s USD-revenue and expenses are impacted by the exchange rate between the US dollar (“USD”) and Canadian dollar (“CAD”). For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the average exchange rate used to convert the USD-denominated revenues and expenses to CAD was $1.32/$1 USD ($1.33 for the previous quarter).

Capital expenditures for the second quarter were $21.1 million, which included approximately $13.8 million related to the 850XE upgrade program. Through June 30, 2017, total capital expenditures amounted to $39.8 million. It is anticipated that the Company will have capital expenditures of $35 to $38 million in the second half of 2017.

In the second quarter of 2017, Xtreme completed a Substantial Issuer Bid conducted through a modified Dutch Auction process and the Company purchased approximately $25 million of equity from shareholders at a per share amount of $2.40. In total, 10,416,666 shares were repurchased. This represented a re-purchase of approximately 12.2% of the outstanding shares of Xtreme.

During the second quarter, the Company began evaluating strategic alternatives with respect to the XDR200 and XDR300 series rigs. As part of the evaluation, the Company considered current opportunities in Canada, the US and internationally. It was determined that in order to maximize value related to these assets, it would be in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to actively market these non-core rigs for sale. The Company expects to sell these rigs within one year. Therefore, as of June 30, 2017, the eight rigs and associated spares and inventory are classified as “Assets held for sale” and are stated at estimated net realizable value of approximately $21 million. As part of the evaluation, the Company recorded an impairment of approximately $24 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2017 for these assets.

During the first and second quarters of 2017, the Company reviewed the components of the rigs being upgraded to determine what components would remain on the rigs, what components would be transferred to spares, and components for which the Company had no further use. Based on the review, the Company wrote off those components for which the Company had no further use to estimated salvage value and recorded a loss on disposal of approximately $2 million in the first quarter and $11 million in the second quarter.

On July 31, 2017, the Company sold the shares of Xtreme Coil Drilling Mexico, S.A. de C.V. to a third party. The sale effectively transfers all ownership of assets, rights and obligations to the buyer. The sale, net of legal expenses, is expected to result in a loss of approximately $1 million and will be reflected in the third quarter results.

On August 3, 2017, the Company signed a commitment with a financial institution that will provide a working capital line of credit for up to $10 million USD. The line of credit is secured by accounts receivable and is for a period of 18 months. As of the date of this press release, no advances have been drawn on the line of credit.

Selected Quarterly Financial Information from Continuing Operations Three months ended Jun 30, 2017 Mar 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Sep 30, 2016 Revenue 15,141 12,379 9,929 8,468 Adjusted EBITDA (1,630 ) (78 ) (148 ) (1,423 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (11 )% (1 )% (1 )% (17 )% Net loss (48,366 ) (12,168 ) (11,122 ) (29,542 ) Net loss per share – basic ($) (0.61 ) (0.14 ) (0.13 ) (0.35 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations (4,957 ) 101 (1,032 ) (1,168 ) Capital assets 196,704 245,267 240,656 243,564 Total assets 272,798 348,083 366,762 373,104 Net debt (41,682 ) (88,152 ) (113,882 ) (118,863 ) Operating days 683 583 479 433 Utilization (percentage) 70 % 36 % 25 % 22 % Weighted average number of rigs in service 10 18 21 21 Total number of available rigs, end of quarter 10 18 21 21 Jun 30, 2016 Mar 31, 2016 Dec 31, 2015 Sep 30, 2015 Revenue 7,369 16,266 23,370 29,758 Adjusted EBITDA (10,418 ) 784 753 3,620 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (141 )% 5 % 3 % 12 % Net loss (28,699 ) (7,350 ) (36,069 ) (40,267 ) Net loss per share – basic ($) (0.34 ) (0.09 ) (0.44 ) (0.49 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations (10,849 ) (615 ) 3,059 11,731 Capital assets 266,188 276,521 305,060 318,639 Total assets 409,794 316,270 361,809 394,121 Net debt (110,794 ) 90,242 96,123 93,389 Operating days 364 565 932 1,069 Utilization (percentage) 19 % 30 % 48 % 55 % Weighted average number of rigs in service 21 21 21 21 Total number of rigs, end of quarter 21 21 21 21

OUTLOOK

Rig utilization in the US continued to increase in the second quarter of 2017. Overall, the active rig count rose by 114, to 927, rigs during the quarter and has risen by 287 rigs, or 45%, in 2017. However, the recent count has stagnated near second quarter levels at 931 active rigs. It is the view of the Company that the slower growth of the rig count is a direct reflection on recent oil price volatility. As US oil production increases and oil trades in a $40 to $50 range, it is likely that the US rig count will remain near current levels as operators contemplate 2018 capital spending plans. This could place a ceiling on US rig utilization and pricing through the back half of 2017.

In this flattening rig count environment technology and efficiency, along with operating scale, become very important. Today, in most US resource basins, typical well designs have evolved to greater depths and horizontal lengths. In an effort to grow the estimated ultimate recovery per well, US operators have increased well complexity and increased lateral lengths to more than three miles. This industry wide optimization process has placed a premium on drilling rigs that are both efficient in design and equipped with the latest technology. This evolution requires a new specification of AC drilling rig and led Xtreme to design the first generation of the Evolution Series, the 850XE. Xtreme estimates the 850XE Evolution Rig is one of a small category of rigs classified as “Premier Spec” and is superior to today’s “Super Spec” rigs in capacity, mobility and technology.

The 850XE Evolution Rig has the following specifications with a standard Super Spec rig listed for comparative purposes:

Rig Category PREMIER SPEC SUPER SPEC Company Xtreme Drilling Current Market Leading Competitors Rig 850 XE Standard Super Spec Rig Max Hook Load: 850,000 lbs. 750,000 lbs. Rig Horsepower: 1,800 HP AC 1,500 HP AC Setback Rating: 750,000 lbs. 500,000 to 600,000 lbs. 5″ Drill Pipe Rack Back: 30,000 ft 20,000 to 25,000 ft Mud Pumps: (3) 1,600HP (2-3) 1,600HP Top Drive: AC 500 Ton (52,000+ lbs/ft) AC 500 Ton Primary Power Engines: (4) Cat 3512E (5.904HP total) (3) Cat 3512C or equivalent (4,428HP total) Intra-Pad Moves: X-Pad Optimizer™ Standard X/Y Walking Avg. Inter-Pad Move Time: 48 hours (fully craneless) 72 – 96 hours Dual Hoisting Capability: Offline Stand Building System NONE Rig Sound Attenuation: 50 Decibals at 100 ft. NONE

The 850XE Evolution Rig clearly exceeds today’s Super Spec drilling rig design and will most efficiently allow operators to drill leading edge wells to ever increasing depths. Xtreme’s first generation of the 850XE Evolution Rig, incorporates all of the above specifications. The unique combination of technology and automation engineered into the 850XE Evolution Rig is unlike any rig in US land drilling today. As the efficiency gains offered by Premier Spec rigs are realized by operators, Xtreme believes the market will continue it’s shift away from legacy equipment and will increasingly require rigs based on Premier Spec designs and technology.

Xtreme estimates that the 850 XE Evolution rig will be able to decrease overall time on a well of 25,000’ by up to 12-15%, as compared to a standard Super Spec rig. Additional time and cost savings are achievable on rig moves between pads with the 850XE Evolution rig, based on the mobile and crane-less rig-up design. The final Premier Spec rig design and technology evolved based on customer discussion and requirements. The increased capacity, safety features and improved technology resulted in an increase in the cost of each of the new 850XE Evolution Premier Spec rigs. The estimated cost to complete each rig based on final customer requirements is now approximately $16.2-$17.0 million USD as compared to initial estimate of $12.5-$13.5 million USD.

Offsetting the increase in estimated cost are initial contract terms which are far superior to initial estimates. This is based on the efficiencies that the Premier Spec design and proprietary Xtreme technology provide for the customer. The Company anticipates that it will earn back, on average, approximately 70% of the cost increase per rig during the initial 18 and 24 month contracts. This is due to the higher starting day rates than were originally forecast when the Company began designing its Evolution Series rigs.

Xtreme currently has nine of 10 XDR 500 1,500hp AC rigs contracted and working. Offsetting the increase in second quarter activity were rig re-activation costs along with unrelated expenses on legacy XSR coiled tubing issues, both of which the Company views as non-recurring. During the quarter Xtreme re-activated three rigs out of cold stack, two in North Dakota and one in Colorado, and began the process for another rig in Colorado, which commenced operation in late July. The number of rigs re-activated and associated expenses exceeded initial estimates for the quarter. Overall, the final rig re-activation expenses for the foreseeable future related to the XDR 500 fleet should be recognized in the third quarter of 2017.

During the quarter the Company signed two XDR 500 rigs in the DJ basin to 16 and 19 month extensions, respectively. Each of these increases were at average rate increases of 11% over the current pricing for the term of the contract. In total, the Company increased contracted days by approximately 2,800 days during the second quarter. Total days under term contract increased from approximately 240 days at the end of Q1 to 3,100 days at the end of Q2. This represents total contract back log revenue in excess of $60 million USD.

Xtreme anticipates that the 10 rig XDR 500 fleet will average 80% to 85% utilization for the third quarter of 2017 which will represent the highest utilization since the third quarter of 2014, when the XDR 500 fleet averaged 96% utilization. The XDR 500 fleet has been optimized over the past 18 months through a capital program which included upgrading nine of the 10 rigs with 7,500psi fluid operating systems and 5” drill pipe to match customer requirements. There continues to be strong demand for these fast moving 1,500hp tier 1 AC rigs, particularly in the Company’s core markets of the Rockies and western Oklahoma.

In order to enhance liquidity through the rig build process and after the recent share repurchase, the Company has secured a $10 million accounts receivable based credit line. The announced disposition process for the shallower depth capacity XDR 200 and XDR 300 rigs progressed through the second quarter. The recent volatility in oil prices has slowed the process to sell these non-core assets. However, the Company believes it is reasonable to assume that a transaction will occur in 2017 on a portion of the assets. Any transaction will enhance the liquidity of Xtreme and provide further optionality in the future. In addition, the carrying costs and management time that it takes to maintain these assets will be freed up for projects that better fit Xtreme’s core business of drilling in major US resource plays.

The Company has made significant strides to re-orient as a high-spec, technology focused US drilling contractor in the 12 months since the sale of the XSR coiled tubing business. The recent re-purchase of 12% of the Company along with the design, engineering, build and contracting of the Premier Spec 850XE Evolution rig represents the platform for future growth and innovation at Xtreme.

Xtreme Drilling Corp. Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Jun 30, 2017 Dec 31, 2016 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 43,051 115,240 Accounts receivable 9,664 6,716 Other receivables 306 419 Inventory 937 2,810 Prepaid expenses 717 921 Assets held for sale 21,419 — 54,675 126,106 Property and equipment 196,704 240,656 Total Assets 272,798 366,762 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,652 14,827 Current tax payable 3,127 6,464 Total Liabilities 19,779 21,291 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 297,948 339,448 Contributed surplus 30,298 13,387 Accumulated deficit (162,204 ) (101,670 ) Foreign currency translation reserve 86,977 94,306 Total Shareholders’ Equity 253,019 345,471 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 272,798 366,762

Xtreme Drilling Corp. Interim Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income For the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Revenue 15,141 7,370 27,520 23,635 Expenses Operating expenses 13,452 7,183 23,264 18,061 General and administrative expenses 3,319 10,605 5,964 15,208 Depreciation expense 7,148 9,686 16,233 19,206 Impairment of property and equipment 25,983 — 25,983 — Stock-based compensation 227 1,395 460 1,982 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 313 2,638 422 (1,238 ) Loss on disposal of equipment 13,007 722 15,690 641 Other income (37 ) — (59 ) — Interest expense — 2,443 — 4,116 Loss (48,271 ) (27,302 ) (60,437 ) (34,341 ) Tax expense Current 95 1,396 97 1,706 Total tax expense 95 1,396 97 1,706 Net loss from continuing operations (48,366 ) (28,698 ) (60,534 ) (36,047 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 55,857 — 59,469 Net (loss) income (48,366 ) 27,159 (60,534 ) 23,422 Net loss per common share from continuing operations – basic (0.61 ) (0.35 ) (0.77 ) (0.43 ) – diluted (0.61 ) (0.34 ) (0.77 ) (0.43 ) Net income per common share from discontinued operations – basic 0.00 0.67 0.00 0.71 – diluted 0.00 0.67 0.00 0.71 Net (loss) income per common share – basic (0.61 ) 0.33 (0.77 ) 0.28 – diluted (0.61 ) 0.33 (0.77 ) 0.28 Weighted average number of common shares – basic 79,067,648 83,180,947 79,078,541 83,229,521 – diluted 79,067,648 83,338,703 79,078,541 83,361,994

Xtreme Drilling Corp. Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income For the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Six months ended Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Net (loss) income (48,366 ) 27,159 (60,534 ) 23,422 Other comprehensive loss Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized (loss) gain on translating

financial statements of foreign operations (3,980 ) 3,849 (7,329 ) (21,138 ) Comprehensive (loss) income (52,346 ) 31,008 (67,863 ) 2,284 Total comprehensive (loss) income arising from: Continuing operations (52,346 ) (24,873 ) (67,863 ) (59,386 ) Discontinued operations 0 55,881 — 61,670 (52,346 ) 31,008 (67,863 ) 2,284

Xtreme Drilling Corp. Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Foreign

currency

translation

reserve Total

Shareholders’

Equity Balance at Jan 1, 2016 333,515 15,478 (80,831 ) 103,071 371,233 Net income — — 23,422 — 23,422 Other comprehensive loss: Currency translation differences — — — (21,138 ) (21,138 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) — — 23,422 (21,138 ) 2,284 Employee share option scheme: Value of employee services — 2,451 — — 2,451 Transfer from share option 4,980 (4,980 ) — — — Proceeds from shares issued 26 — — — 26 Total transactions with owners 5,006 (2,529 ) — — 2,477 Balance at Jun 30, 2016 338,521 12,949 (57,409 ) 81,933 375,994 Balance at Jan 1, 2017 339,448 13,387 (101,670 ) 94,306 345,471 Net loss — — (60,534 ) — (60,534 ) Other comprehensive loss: Currency translation differences — — — (7,329 ) (7,329 ) Total comprehensive loss — — (60,534 ) (7,329 ) (67,863 ) Employee share option scheme: Value of employee services — 459 — — 459 Transfer from share option 106 (106 ) — — — Proceeds from shares issued 28 — — — 28 Repurchase of shares (41,634 ) 16,558 — — (25,076 ) Total transactions with owners (41,500 ) 16,911 — — (24,589 ) Balance at Jun 30, 2017 297,948 30,298 (162,204 ) 86,977 253,019

Xtreme Drilling Corp.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2017 2016 Cash flow provided by: Operating activities Net loss (60,534 ) (36,047 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation expense 16,233 19,206 Impairment of property and equipment 25,983 0 Stock-based compensation 460 1,982 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 15,690 641 Provision for doubtful accounts 199 (1,051 ) Interest expense — 2,144 Interest paid — (2,144 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs — 1,972 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (104 ) (1,238 ) Current tax expense (benefit) 97 1,706 Taxes paid (2,880 ) (1,105 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations (4,856 ) (13,934 ) Operating cash flows from discontinued operations (446 ) 12,150 Changes in items of non-cash working capital 3,943 24,694 Net cash (used) generated from operating activities (1,359 ) 22,910 Financing activities Repayment of long-term debt — (100,774 ) Debt issuance cost — (1,409 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 28 26 Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities 28 (102,157 ) Investing activities Proceeds from sale of equipment — 845 Capital expenditures (39,836 ) (3,371 ) Purchase of common shares (25,076 ) — Investing activities of discontinued operations — 193,804 Changes in items of non-cash working related to capital items (4,970 ) (133 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (69,882 ) 191,145 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (976 ) (969 ) (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (72,189 ) 110,929 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 115,240 11,223 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period 43,051 122,152

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

Three months ended Six months ended Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Net loss (48,366 ) (28,698 ) (60,534 ) (36,047 ) Interest expense — 2,443 — 4,116 Depreciation 7,148 9,686 16,233 19,206 Tax expense 95 1,396 97 1,706 (41,123 ) (15,173 ) (44,204 ) (11,019 ) Non-cash items: Impairment of property and equipment 25,983 — 25,983 — Stock-based compensation 227 1,395 460 1,982 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 313 2,638 422 (1,238 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment 13,007 722 15,690 641 39,530 4,755 42,555 1,385 Non-recurring items: Other income (37 ) — (59 ) — (37 ) — (59 ) — Adjusted EBITDA (1,630 ) (10,418 ) (1,708 ) (9,634 )

Adjusted EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

Three months ended Six months ended Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Net income — 55,857 — 59,469 Depreciation and amortization — — — 3,965 Tax expense — 3,204 — 4,087 — 59,061 67,521 Non-cash items: Gain on sale of equipment and assets held for sale — (51,668 ) — (51,668 ) — (51,668 ) — (51,668 ) Adjusted EBITDA — 7,393 — 15,853

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing and Discontinued Operations

Three months ended Six months ended Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Adjusted EBITDA (1,630 ) (3,025 ) 3,262 6,219 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (11 )% (11 )% 12 % 10 % Net (loss) income per share ($) (0.61 ) 0.33 (0.77 ) 0.28

