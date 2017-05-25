Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Awards More than $100,000 in First Quarter

KENNESAW, GA–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, today announces its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative endowed more than $100,000 in funds and equipment to eight grant recipients in the first quarter of 2017. This quarter is further highlighted by Yamaha’s continued support of the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Foundation, and Yamaha’s Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow (ACT) grant program.

Starting this year, Yamaha’s tenured ACT grant program will be under the Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) umbrella as part of the program’s expanded mission to support those who work and play outdoors. Through the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative’s ACT grant program, Oklahoma State University, Utah State University, The University of Florida and the University of Illinois were awarded a combined $8,500 in grants. Recipients of this year’s Yamaha ACT grants receive financial assistance to attend the 2017 Ag Media Summit in Snowbird, Utah, from July 22 to 26, and to promote and encourage safe and responsible use of ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles within the agriculture community.

“While much of the Outdoor Access Initiative’s focus goes toward creating and improving conservation and recreational opportunities, the program additionally affords support to those in the agricultural industry — and has for some time now,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s ATV / SxS group marketing manager. “We have been honored to support the future of agriculture through the National FFA Foundation for many years, and bringing Yamaha’s nearly decade-old ACT grant program under the Outdoor Access Initiative is a perfect fit.”

As the powersports industry’s leading land access advocate protecting the interests of those who work and play outdoors, Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative supports off-highway vehicle (OHV) riders, as well as those who rely on land access to camp, hunt, fish or farm. The 2017 first quarter Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative grant recipients are as follows:

Black Hills Jeeps, South Dakota

Chippewa County Sportsman’s Off-Road Vehicle Association, Michigan

Coalition of Recreational Trail Users, Minnesota

Maryland Off-Highway Vehicle Alliance, Maryland

National Ag Communicators of Tomorrow

National FFA Foundation

Pennsylvania ATV Trail Development Corporation, Pennsylvania

Responsible Recreation Foundation, Colorado

Tri-County ATV Recreation & Rescue Association, Inc., Pennsylvania

The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative continues to accept qualified applications for consideration of support and funding. For more information on the Outdoor Access Initiative, or to submit a grant application, visit www.YamahaOAI.com.

View additional details on Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road vehicles online at www.YamahaOutdoors.com and additionally follow Yamaha online at www.facebook.com/YamahaOutdoors, www.twitter.com/YamahaOutdoors, or www.instagram.com/YamahaOutdoors. #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #Access #ProvenOffRoad

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is the industry leader in guaranteeing responsible access to our nation’s land for outdoor enthusiasts. Through this program, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state and local public land use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible and sustainable public use. A committee then reviews each application and awards grants to deserving projects. Examples of appropriate projects for grants include, but are not limited to:

Trail development, restoration and maintenance

Trail signage and map production

Staging area construction, renovation and maintenance

Land stewardship, safety and education

Updated guidelines, an application form and information on the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at www.YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Outdoor Access Initiative, call Yamaha’s dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email [email protected] or write to:

