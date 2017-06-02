Yamana Gold Completes Sale of Approximately C$80 Million of Brio Gold Common Shares

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – June 2, 2017) -

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced secondary offering of 26,667,000 common shares (the “Brio Shares”) of Brio Gold Inc. (“Brio Gold”) that it owned, at a price of $3.00 per Brio Share for total gross proceeds to Yamana of C$80,001,000 (the “Offering”).

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Ltd. and including RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Raymond James Ltd.

The Underwriters have the option, but not the obligation, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 2,667,000 Brio Shares at the issue price to cover over-allotments, if any. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds to Yamana will be C$88,002,000.

Yamana disposed of the Brio Shares for investment purposes and may or may not purchase or sell additional common shares of Brio Gold that it owns in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors.

Prior to the Offering Yamana owned 89,202,922 Brio Shares, representing in the aggregate approximately 79.3% of the issued and outstanding Brio Shares on a basic basis and approximately 75.3% on a fully diluted basis. After giving effect to the Offering, Yamana now owns 62,535,922 Brio Shares, representing in the aggregate approximately 55.6% of the issued and outstanding Brio Shares on a basic basis and approximately 52.8% on a fully diluted basis.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Yamana in connection with the Offering will be available under Brio’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting Sofia Tsakos, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at 416-815-0220. Yamana’s head office is located at Royal Bank Plaza, North Tower, 200 Bay Street, Suite 2200, Toronto, ON, M5J 2J3 and Brio’s head office is located at 22 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2020, Toronto, ON, M5H 0A9.

About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

