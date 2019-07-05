Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Yamana Gold Completes Sale of Chapada, Begins Process of Repayment and Early Retirement of Debt, and Continues With Rationalization Efforts to Reduce Overhead and Improve Effectiveness Yamana Gold Completes Sale of Chapada, Begins Process of Repayment and Early Retirement of Debt, and Continues With Rationalization Efforts to Reduce Overhead and Improve Effectiveness CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedAlianza Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.Nutritional High’s Partner Obtains Southern California Provisional Distribution LicenseNovelion Therapeutics Receives Delisting Notifications