YIELD GROWTH Announces 20 Retail Locations for Urban Juve Product Distribution

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTC:BOSQF) (Frankfurt:YG3) announces its Urban Juve skin care products are now available for purchase in 20 retail locations across Canada, just one month after its retail sales launch.

“Naturopaths, spas and the wellness industry in general are embracing our hemp root oil infused line due to it being unique,” says Urban Juve President Sandi Lesueur, “Our sales target is to have distribution in 60 retail locations by April 2019 and then scale up sales throughout North America once our packaging is ready for US distribution.”



In addition, as part of its international growth strategy, Yield Growth wholly owned subsidiary Urban Juve is working to secure relationships with international retail chains. It is also working to expand its affiliate marketing partnerships via e-commerce sites. Packaging for North America-wide distribution is now in development.

With product development, patent applications, operational systems, distribution and marketing platforms in place, The Yield Growth Corp. is confident in its next steps to pave the way for digital and traditional retail sales growth for all of its brands, building consumer awareness and loyalty.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is dedicated to the rapid and sustainable growth of cannabis and wellness assets. Its directors and officers have experience at multi-billion dollar international companies including M.A.C Cosmetics, Aritzia, Skechers, Best Buy, Future Shop, Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Its key assets are 100% owned subsidiaries Urban Juve Provisions Inc., UJ Topicals Inc., UJ Beverages Inc. and Thrive Activations Inc. Through its subsidiaries it owns formulas to over 60 wellness products, including wellness formulas and beverages, has registered 29 products with Health Canada, has applied for 11 U.S. provisional patents and has established distribution and sales channels in Canada, the U.S. and Italy. It is currently selling products online and through retailers in Canada.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve and UJ Topicals products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

