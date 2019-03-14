Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | YIELD GROWTH Engages Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, UBC to Conduct Analysis of Bioactive Compounds in Proprietary Hemp Root Oil YIELD GROWTH Engages Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, UBC to Conduct Analysis of Bioactive Compounds in Proprietary Hemp Root Oil CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedPyroGenesis CEO to Present at the 5th Annual Gabelli & Company Waste Services Symposium in New York CityDundee Precious Metals Achieves Major Milestone With First Gold Concentrate Production From Its Krumovgrad Open Pit Gold MineCannabix Technologies Provides Update on Marijuana Breathalyzer Development