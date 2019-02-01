YIELD GROWTH LISTS on the U.S. OTCQB VENTURE MARKET under the Symbol “BOSQF”

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS)(OTCQB:BOSQF) (Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that the OTCQB Venture Market has approved the listing of the company’s shares on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol “BOSQF” and that trading will begin at market open on February 1, 2019. The company will also continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under ticker symbol “BOSS” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker symbol “YG3”.

“Trading on the OTCQB will help expand The Yield Growth Corp.’s presence in the U.S. with exposure to its equity market,” said Penny Green, President and CEO of The Yield Growth Corp. “This is an important milestone as we continue our track record of maximizing long term shareholder value. Further, we are pleased to make it easier for U.S. investors to buy our stock, especially now as we prepare to launch our products in the U.S.”



The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is dedicated to the rapid and sustainable growth of cannabis and wellness assets. Its directors and officers have experience at multi-billion dollar international companies including M.A.C Cosmetics, Aritzia, Skechers, Best Buy, Future Shop, Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Its key assets are 100% owned subsidiaries Urban Juve Provisions Inc., UJ Topicals Inc., UJ Beverages Inc. and Thrive Activations Inc. Through its subsidiaries it owns formulas to over 60 wellness products, including wellness formulas and beverages, has registered 29 products with Health Canada, has applied for 11 U.S. provisional patents and has established distribution and sales channels in Canada, the U.S. and Italy. It is currently selling products online and through retailers in Canada.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest @yieldgrowth.com

1-833-514-BOSS 1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS 1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve and UJ Topicals products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc57a7fa-6f0b-451f-8cd6-f65f9329c6f7