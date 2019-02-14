YIELD GROWTH Manufactures 6 New Proprietary Urban Juve Products

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF) (Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that it is launching 6 new products with its proprietary hemp root oil under the Urban Juve brand: Vitalize Face Mist, Balance Face Mist, Align Face Mist, Vitalize Daily Ritual Oil, Balance Daily Ritual Oil and Align Daily Ritual Oil.

The 6 new products complete Phase One of the Urban Juve unisex product line, bringing the total number of separate product SKU’s to 11. Within 2 weeks the 6 new products may be purchased online at www.urbanjuve.com and will be available for sale through retailers. Phase two launch of Urban Juve products is expected to begin in June 2019 and will include 10 more personal care products.

Yield subsidiary, UJ Topicals, anticipates it will begin launching its 9 product cannabis pain management line in Oregon within the next 2 months. Together with Urban Juve products, Yield expects to have 30 different product SKU’s for sale by end of summer 2019.

“I’m so impressed at the speed our talented team has brought these high quality products to market,” says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth, “We are positioned to be at the forefront of the hemp and cannabis revolution which is disrupting the $4.2 trillion wellness industry.”

Manufacturing of the 6 new Urban Juve products begins this week at a GMP compliant manufacturer in accordance with the highest industry standards in Canada. The products are made with proprietary formulations containing hemp root oil and are carefully crafted with natural ingredients. They contain no parabens, mineral oil, sulphates, artificial fragrances, dyes, formaldehyde forming agents or phthalates. Urban Juve has filed 11 provisional patents to protect its hemp root extraction method and therapeutic product formulas.

New Urban Juve Products

Vitalize Face Mist is a spray toner for dry skin that provides a burst of hydration while nixing puffiness.

Balance Face Mist is a cooling astringent toner which calms reactive skin while firming and hydrating.

Align Face Mist is a refreshing spray toner for oily skin which soothes and tones the skin and helps prevent breakouts.

Vitalize Daily Ritual Oil is a body oil for dry skin that seals in moisture after bathing, leaving skin velvety soft.

Balance Daily Ritual Oil is a gently fragrant body oil for sensitive skin which smooths and repairs the skin.

Align Daily Ritual Oil is a lighter body oil for oily skin with rich aromas and essential oils for mood boosting.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is dedicated to the rapid and sustainable growth of cannabis wellness assets. Its directors, officers and advisors have C- level experience at multi-billion dollar international companies including M.A.C Cosmetics and Johnson & Johnson and have worked at Aritzia, Procter & Gamble, Skechers, Pepsi and Coca Cola. Yield Growth’s key assets are 100% owned subsidiaries Urban Juve Provisions Inc., UJ Topicals Inc., UJ Beverages Inc., UJ Edibles Inc. and Thrive Activations Inc. Through its subsidiaries it owns over 60 wellness formulas for topicals and beverages, has registered 29 products with Health Canada, has applied for 11 U.S. provisional patents and is currently selling products online in the U.S. and Canada and through retailers in Canada. Its subsidiary UJ Topicals is launching THC and CBD products through a distribution network of 400 cannabis retail stores in Oregon, USA.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

