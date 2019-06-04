Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | YSS Corp.™ (Formerly Solo Growth Corp.) Announces Share Consolidation Details and New Ticker “YSS” YSS Corp.™ (Formerly Solo Growth Corp.) Announces Share Consolidation Details and New Ticker “YSS” CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedHITCASE Partners With Sail Canada’s National Sailing Team As Official Case SupplierThor Announces Signing of EPC Contract Financing Update for the Construction and Financing of the Segilola Gold ProjectH2O Innovation Secures Five New Projects Totalling $4.7 M, including a pilot for the Los Angeles County Sanitation District