Zadar Completes extensive StrataGem Survey on Northern Clayton Valley Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zadar Ventures Ltd. (TSX-V:ZAD) (OTCQB:ZADDF) (FRANKFURT:ZAV) (the “Company”) is pleased to report that a detailed CSAMT/MT (StrataGem ) survey has been completed over the WSP Lithium Brine Project. The survey was designed to complement the companies July 2016 Gravity survey and historic, more widely spaced gravity surveys and available drill data, that had identified a discreet, northeast trending gravity low on the WSP Project, which management interprets to represent a basinal structure capable of hosting brines with elevated lithium. Preliminary scrutiny of the data during the field survey, has indicated a conductive zone at depth, that may represent the newly discovered gravel zone drilled by Lithium X Energy Corp which was reported to be 100 meters in thinness. This gravel zone only occurs in the northern part of Clayton Valley. The Littoral gravel zone was alluded to by previous Rockwood personnel but only recently confirmed by way of this survey methodology and drilling by Lithium X Energy Corp on their NSP Claims contiguous to Zadar’s WSP Claims.

The WSP survey was conducted by Hasbrouck Geophysics Inc., the preeminent geophysical survey company in the Clayton Valley area. Hasbrouck, over years of experience in Clayton Valley, has done extensive geophysical work for Pure Energy Minerals and others in the Valley, and has developed a proprietary methodology with the CSAMT/MT geophysical survey based on correlating drill logs and implementing a specialized preparation technique before conducting the readings in the field. This has enabled the data to be the most reliable indicator to date, of any geophysical method in revealing lithium brine conductors. All the data has been received and is now being compiled for the final report.

The Company also reports it has renewed all its Clayton Valley land holdings with the BLM and is in good standing.

About the WSP and CR Lithium Projects:

The WSP project is located immediately adjacent to the Rockwood/Albamarle claims in North Clayton Valley and covers approximately 425 hectares, including a gravity low anomaly interpreted to represent a basinal low permissive to host brines containing elevated concentrations of lithium. This project’s merit is supported by a USGS test hole (Drillhole CV-2) located ~600m from the eastern claim boundary that reported a 55ppm Li maximum content from analyzed water samples.

The CR project lies approximately 18 kilometres southeast of Silver Peak, Nevada and covers over 330 hectares of an isolated and un-drilled basin which has the potential to host a similar lithium brine environment by virtue of its proximal location to the possible source of the lithium within the Clayton Valley system. This later project has also been the subject of a suite of initial gravity surveys and shows a basinal feature, which if closed, could host brines with elevated lithium concentrations.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. is a Resource Company focused on the acquisition and exploration of economically viable green energy resources in jurisdictions favorable to mining and industry. For more information we invite you to visit the company’s website at www.zadarventures.com.

