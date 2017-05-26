Zagster Brings Bike Sharing to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, NC–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – The National Cycling Center, The City of Winston-Salem and Zagster, Inc., today launched a new bike-share program that will provide all Winston-Salem residents and visitors with a convenient, affordable and healthy way to get around town.

Starting today, 50 cruiser bikes will be available at 10 stations for members to use for on-demand, local trips. Riders can pay by the hour, or join the program by signing up for annual memberships. Rides for members — who must be 18 or older — are free for the first hour, and then three dollars per hour after that.

“The National Cycling Center is honored to host and champion bike share in Winston-Salem,” said Richard Rauck MD, director of bike share, Winston-Salem. “The Zagster bike is of fantastic quality and innovative in the way it lets the rider interface with the system. We are proud to present this program and price it significantly below all other bike share programs in the state and region. Bike share comes to Winston-Salem at a critical time as we all look at ways to decrease traffic congestion with the upcoming closure of Business I-40.”

The Winston-Salem bike share promises to ease commutes, but it also unlocks vast recreational opportunities for exercise and fun. Unlike big-city bike shares, in which riders must drop off bikes at designated stations for every stop, the built-in lock on every Zagster bike gives users the freedom to ride as long as they want, wherever they want. This hybrid model, which blends dockless locking for mid-trip stops with fixed station locations for beginning and ending rides, allows users to plan their trips around their destinations — and not around station locations.

The program delivers a full-scale bike share to the entire Winston-Salem community at almost no cost to taxpayers. That unique feature is made possible by a community partnership, facilitated by the City, the National Cycling Center and Zagster, that includes private funding from Carolina Investment Properties, Wake Forest University, Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, Ortho Carolina Winston, Novant Health, Inmar, Hatch, Flow Auto, and Carolinas Pain Institute.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see the support for bike share among some of Winston-Salem’s most notable businesses and institutions, bringing another transportation option to the community and moving the City towards its goal of getting more people on bikes,” said Matthew Burczyk, AICP bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation.

Riding the Winston-Salem bike share is easy. Bikes can be found via the free Zagster Mobile App — available for iPhone and Android — or online at zagster.com/winstonsalem. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to disengage the ring lock and docking cable at the touch of a button. (Alternatively, riders can obtain unlock codes via text message to use with an on-bike keypad.) A retractable cable mounted to the bike allows the bike to be secured to any fixed object throughout a trip for mid-ride stops. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Zagster bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.

The Winston-Salem bike share features the Zagster 8, an award-winning bike known for its practical design, comfortable ride and easy handling. The bike includes a spacious basket that’s perfect for carrying groceries, takeout, or personal belongings. And because rider safety is a priority, every bike includes automatic lights, a bell, and full reflectors.

The National Cycling Center, the City of Winston-Salem, Zagster and sponsors will unveil the program with a kickoff ceremony and inaugural bike ride on Friday, May 26th in Bailey Park. The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. with remarks from Mayor Allen Joines, Council Member Denise Adams, National Cycling Center Chairman Sterling Swaim, and WS Cycling Classic Event Chair Dr. Richard Rauck.

About Zagster

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Zagster is the leading provider of private and public-private bike-sharing systems in the United States. Zagster works directly with more than 150 communities in more than 30 states to make bike sharing available in areas where traditional bike-share providers can’t reach. Its efficient business model allows the company to successfully deploy in multiple markets, including cities, suburbs, universities, commercial campuses and residential properties. Zagster manages all aspects of its programs — from bikes and technology, to maintenance and marketing — enabling Zagster’s partners to create and deploy scalable bike-share systems that best suit their communities. The company’s goal: To make the bike the most loved form of transportation.

More information about Zagster and its programs can be found at www.zagster.com