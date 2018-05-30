Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Report on Voting From the 2018 Shareholders Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX:ZAR) (TSX:ZAR.DB.A) Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Zargon“) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the annual meeting of the shareholders of Zargon held on May 30, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta.

1. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following six nominees were appointed as directors of Zargon to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Zargon, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes

Withheld Percent Craig H. Hansen 8,598,168 98.58 % 124,258 1.42 % Kyle D. Kitagawa 8,095,625 92.81 % 626,801 7.19 % Geoffrey C. Merritt 8,106,843 92.94 % 615,583 7.06 % Jim Peplinski 8,595,518 98.55 % 126,908 1.45 % Ron Wigham 8,601,290 98.61 % 121,136 1.39 % Grant A. Zawalsky 7,865,490 90.18 % 856,936 9.82 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Zargon to hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their compensation. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes

Withheld Percent 10,841,459 98.0 % 221,796 2.0 %

FURTHER INFORMATION

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. is a Calgary based oil and natural gas company working in the Western Canadian and Williston sedimentary basins and is focused on oil exploitation projects (waterfloods and tertiary ASP) that profitably increase oil production and recovery factors from existing oil reservoirs.

In order to learn more about Zargon, we encourage you to visit Zargon’s website at www.zargon.ca where you will find a current shareholder presentation, financial reports and historical news releases.

For further information please contact:

C.H. Hansen

President and Chief Executive Officer

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Telephone: 403-264-9992

E-mail: zargon@zargon.ca

Website: www.zargon.ca