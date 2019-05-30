Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Report on Voting from the 2019 Shareholders Meeting and Completion of Share Consolidation Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Report on Voting from the 2019 Shareholders Meeting and Completion of Share Consolidation CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedZargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Report on Voting from the 2019 Shareholders Meeting and Completion of Share ConsolidationHalmont Properties Corporation First Quarter ResultsHalmont Properties Corporation First Quarter Results