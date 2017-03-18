Zecotek Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – March 17, 2017) –

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMENATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for medical, industrial and scientific markets, today announced that the Company has closed on the third tranche of the private placement, previously announced on November 7, 2016, by selling 1,255,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.30 per unit for proceeds of $376,500. The Company has sold an aggregate of 6,175,000 units at a price of $0.30 for total gross proceeds of $1,762,500 in three tranches.

Each unit of the Company consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant of the second tranche entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.43 per common share at any time on or before March 17, 2019.

The Company paid finder’s fees on the tranche consisting of cash fees totalling $14,070 and issued 46,900 finder’s warrants. Each finder’s warrant entitles the Warrantholder to acquire one unit (the “Unit”) at a price of Cdn$0.30 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Common Share in the capital of the Company and one half of a share purchase warrant (the “Unit Warrant”). Each whole Unit Warrant shall entitle the Warrantholder to acquire one Common Share at a price of Cdn$0.43 per Common Share until March 17, 2019.

All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on July 18, 2017.

Net proceeds from the funds raised will be used for general working capital purposes including the manufacture of products and strengthening and maintaining the Company’s IP portfolio. All shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold period.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

